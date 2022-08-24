LEM vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Krefeld T10 2022, Match 33 and 34

TV & TBV Lemgo (LEM) will take on Koln CC (KCC) in the 33rd and 34th matches of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Wednesday, August 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LEM vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 33 and 34.

Both TV & TBV Lemgo and Koln CC have played four matches so far. TV & TBV Lemgo have won two of their four matches and are currently third in Group B with four points. They have lost both their most recent games against Bayer Boosters comprehensively and will be looking for a way to bounce back.

Koln CC, meanwhile, have also had an underwhelming start with just one victory in four matches. They are fourth in the table, just below TV & TBV Lemgo. Koln CC also lost their most recent match against VfB Gelsenkirchen on Golden Ball with the match tied after 10 overs each.

LEM vs KCC Match Details, Match 33 and 34

The 33rd and 34th matches of the ECS Krefeld T10 2022 will be played on August 24 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 PM and 2:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LEM vs KCC, ECS Krefeld T10 2022, Match 33 and 34

Date and Time: August 24, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LEM vs KCC Pitch Report

The track at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is friendly to the batters and high scores are quite common here. Bowlers have struggled to keep a check on the flow of runs and that trend is likely to continue. Sides that have opted to bat first have won more games recently and both teams would probably want to set up a total after winning the toss.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 103.4

Average second innings score: 89

LEM vs KCC Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

TV & TBV Lemgo: L-L-W-W

Koln CC: L-W-L-L

LEM vs KCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

TV & TBV Lemgo Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TV & TBV Lemgo Probable Playing 11

Rizwan Babar, Mudassar Iqbal, Akshay Gupta, Aziz Bhatti (c), Krishantan Rajendran (wk), Daljeet Singh, Safi Rahman, Balaganesh Rameshkumar, Thusitha Ratnayake, Romal Barakzai, Ankit Tomar.

Koln CC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Koln CC Probable Playing 11

Irfan Ahmed (c), Sasanka Sanka, Manav Panwar, Ameya Deshpande, Asmdin Zadran, Dwarak Sekar (wk), Sharifollah Sherzad, Arman Salim, Pramod Sharma, Smit Nandu, Teja Krishna.

LEM vs KCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Akshay Dhani (4 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 8.00)

Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, Akshay Dhani has had a massive impact with the ball, taking three wickets in just two games at an average of 8.00. He has also bowled at an economy rate of six runs in an over.

Top Batter pick

Romal Barakzai (4 matches, 46 runs and 1 wicket)

Romal Barakzai has been in decent form for his team. He has scored 46 runs at a stunning strike rate of 209.09 and has also picked up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Aziz Bhatti (4 matches, 66 runs and 1 wicket)

Aziz Bhatti has been consistent and has had an immense influence. He has 66 runs to his name at an average of 33 and has also picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

B Rameshkumar (4 matches, 35 runs and 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.57)

B Rameshkumar is the joint highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped three wickets at an average of 20 and has also added 35 crucial runs with the bat.

LEM vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rizwan Babar

Rizwan is the leading run-scorer for his team with 90 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 191. He has also picked up two wickets at an average of 23.50 and is the best captaincy pick for your LEM vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Sasanka Sanka

Sasanka Sanka has also been in outrageous form for Koln CC over the first few matches. He is their leading run-scorer with 62 runs to his name at a strike rate of over 158. Sanka has also scalped three wickets at an average of 8.00 and an economy rate of 6.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LEM vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Rizwan Babar 90 runs and 2 wickets 212 points Sasanka Sanka 62 runs and 3 wickets 194 points B Rameshkumar 35 runs and 3 wickets 159 points Aziz Bhatti 66 runs and 1 wicket 136 points Ameya Deshpande 60 runs 125 points

LEM vs KCC match expert tips

Both Babar Rizwan and Sasanka Sanka have been the most in-form players for their respective teams and having the two of them as a multiplier pick is pretty safe and bankable choice for your Dream11 Fantasy.

LEM vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 and 34, Head to Head League

LEM vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Dhani

Batters: Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Manav Panwar

All-rounders: Sasanka Sanka, Aziz Bhatti, Ameya Deshpande, Mudassar Iqbal

Bowlers: B Rameshkumar, Sherzad Sharifollah, Thusitha Ratnayake

LEM vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 33 and 34, Grand League

LEM vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Dhani, Krishanthan Rajendran

Batters: Rizwan Babar, Romal Barakzai, Manav Panwar

All-rounders: Sasanka Sanka, Aziz Bhatti, Ameya Deshpande

Bowlers: B Rameshkumar, Sherzad Sharifollah, Asmdin Zadran

