LES vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022, Match 2

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will see Lesotho (LES) square off against Mali (MAL) at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali on Thursday, November 17.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LES vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Mali has a lot of experienced and in-form players while Lesotho is a young squad of promising players.

Lesotho will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. However, Mali have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LES vs MAL Match Details

The 2nd match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 will be played on November 17 at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LES vs MAL, Match 2

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center, Kigali

Pitch Report

The surface at the Integrated Polytechnic Regional Center in Kigali looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

LES vs MAL Form Guide

LES - Will be playing their first match

MAL - Will be playing their first match

LES vs MAL Probable Playing XI

LES Playing XI

No injury updates.

Samir Patel (wk), Mohammad Arbaaz, Thamae Gladwin, Mohleki Leoela, Lebona Leokaoke, Tsepiso Chaoana, Molai Matsau, Yahya Jakda, Chachole Tlali, Ajay Patel, Hussain Omar.

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Moustapha Simbo Diakite (wk), Daouda Traore, Mamadou Sidibe, Mohamed Coulibaly, Mahamadou Taifour Diaby, Theodore Macalou, Sekou Dit Goutoubou Diaby, Lamissa Sanogo, Sanze Kamate, Mamadou Samba Diawara.

LES vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patel

S Patel is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. C Tiali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Patel

H Omar and A Patel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Simbo has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Coulibaly

M Leoela and M Coulibaly are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. T Gladwin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Sanogo

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Chaoana and L Sanogo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Goutoubou is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LES vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Patel

A Patel is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

H Omar

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make H Omar the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order.

5 Must-Picks for LES vs MAL, Match 2

H Omar

A Patel

M Coulibaly

M Leoela

T Gladwin

Lesotho vs Mali Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lesotho vs Mali Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Patel, C Tiali.

Batters: M Simbo, H Omar, A Patel.

All-rounders: T Gladwin, M Coulibaly, M Leoela.

Bowlers: L Sanogo, T Chaoana, S Goutoubou.

Lesotho vs Mali Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: S Patel.

Batters: M Simbo, H Omar, A Patel.

All-rounders: T Gladwin, M Coulibaly, M Leoela, M Taifour.

Bowlers: L Sanogo, M Matsau, S Goutoubou.

