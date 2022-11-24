Lesotho vs Malawi - Dream11 Prediction

Lesotho will take on Malawi in match number 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LES vs MAW Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Lesotho have been inconsistent throughout this tournament. They have two wins and three losses and are sixth on the points table. On the other hand, Malawi have three wins, one loss and two no-results, and are second on the points table.

LES vs MAW, Match Details

The 26th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022 between Lesotho and Malawi will be played on November 25th 2022 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LES vs MAW

Date & Time: November 25th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

Pitch Report

The track at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City has been a good one to bat on. The average score batting first at this venue is around 140. However, there could be something in it for the spinners.

LES vs MAW Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Lesotho: L L W L W

Malawi: W NR L W W

LES vs MAW Probable Playing 11 today

Lesotho Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lesotho Probable Playing XI: Lerotholi Mpiti Gabriel, Waseem Yaqoob, Chachole Tlali (c & wk), Maaz Khan, Yahya Jakda, Samir Patel, Vijayakumar Jayant, Gladwin Thamae, Molai Matsau, Arbaaz Khan, Tsepiso Chaoana

Malawi Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malawi Probable Playing XI: Donnex Kansonkho, Sami Sohail, Moazzam Baig (c), Gift Kansonkho, Gershom Ntambalika, Blessings Pondani, Mike Choamba, Chisomo Chete (wk), Daniel Jakiel, Aaftab Limdawala, Beston Masauko

Today’s LES vs MAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Chachole Tlali (5 matches, 73 runs, 3 catches)

Chachole Tlali has got some decent starts with the bat. The Lesotho skipper has mustered 73 runs in five matches and he has taken three catches behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Maaz Khan (5 matches, 115 runs)

Maaz Khan is the leading run-getter for Lesotho in this T20 tournament. He has amassed 115 runs in five outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 155.40.

Top All-rounder Pick

Waseem Yaqoob (5 matches, 100 runs, 5 wickets)

Waseem Yaqoob has been one of the best players for Lesotho in this competition. The seam-bowling all-rounder has got 100 runs at a strike-rate of 93.45 and has five wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Daniel Jakiel (6 matches, 6 wickets, 22 runs)

Daniel Jakiel has been bowling well. The 32-year-old Malawi pacer has taken six wickets in as many games and he has an economy rate of 8.00 in this tournament.

LES vs MAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Sami Sohail (6 matches, 141 runs, 8 wickets)

Sami Sohail has been superb with both bat and ball throughout this tournament. The 20-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 141 runs while striking at 145.36 and has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 6.56.

Gift Kansonkho (4 innings, 86 runs, 5 wickets)

Gift Kansonkho has been in good all-round form. He has accumulated 86 runs in four innings with the bat and has taken five scalps across just nine overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LES vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sami Sohail 141 runs & 8 wickets in 6 matches Gift Kansonkho 86 runs & 9 wickets in 4 innings Waseem Yaqoob 100 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Maaz Khan 115 runs in 5 matches Yahya Jakda 9 wickets in 4 innings

LES vs MAW match expert tips

The all-rounders could be crucial and hence, at least three or four of them can be picked. Hence, the likes of Sami Sohail, Aaftab Limdawala, Waseem Yaqoob and Gift Kansonkho will be the ones to watch out for.

LES vs MAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lesotho vs Malawi - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Chachole Tlali

Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Mike Choamba, Maaz Khan

All-rounders: Sami Sohail, Aaftab Limdawala, Waseem Yaqoob

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Yahya Jakda, Lerotholi Mpiti Gabriel

LES vs MAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Lesotho vs Malawi - ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier A 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Chachole Tlali

Batters: Gift Kansonkho, Donnex Kansonkho, Maaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan

All-rounders: Sami Sohail, Aaftab Limdawala, Waseem Yaqoob

Bowlers: Daniel Jakiel, Moazzam Baig, Yahya Jakda

