LIE vs GEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 25 and 26

Liege (LIE) will be up against Gent (GEN) in the 25th and 26th matches of the ECS Belgium T10 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, and today's playing 11s for Match 25 and 26.

Liege have had a horrible start to the tournament so far. After two games, they are still winless and down at the bottom of the table with no points to their account. Liege faced Beveren in their first couple of fixtures and lost those games by eight wickets and three runs respectively. They will be looking to improve going into the next couple of matches here.

Meanwhile, this will be the first test of the season for Gent. They would love to begin their campaign as they look to get some wins under their belt against a struggling Liege side.

LIE vs GEN Match Details, Match 25 and 26

The 25th and 26th matches of ECS Belgium T10 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The match is set to take place at 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIE vs GEN, ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 25 and 26

Date and Time: September 05, 2022, 12.00 pm and 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LIE vs GEN Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground is a belter of a batting surface. The 100-run mark has been crossed in each and every one of the last five games and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The side winning the toss would probably want to bat first and set up a total on the board.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 123.2

LIE vs GEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Liege: L-L

Gent: Yet to play

LIE vs GEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Liege Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Liege Probable Playing 11

Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Waqas Raja, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal, Naseer Ud Din, Tejinderpal Singh (WK), Yosof Khan, Emran Khan Jabarkhel, Faisal Mehmood-I.

Gent Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gent Probable Playing 11

Ali-Raza, Omid Malik Khel, Faisal Khaliq, Anna Khan, Hakimi Nangyalay, Ibrahim Jamil, Mamoon Latif, Zahid Durani, Waleed Azhar, Wadood Abdul, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai

LIE vs GEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Singh (2 matches, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 238.46)

H Singh has been extremely consistent over the first two games so far. He has amassed 62 runs in two matches at an average of 31 and at a strike rate of 238.46.

Top Batter pick

U Butt (2 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 248.38)

U Butt has been astounding with the bat for Liege over the last two matches. He has amassed 77 runs in two games at an average of 38.50 and at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 248.38.

Top All-rounder pick

S Majid (2 matches, 31 runs and 1 wicket)

S Majid is an instrumental all-rounder and he has done immensely well with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 31 runs and has also scalped a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

A Razaaq (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 12.50)

A Razaaq is the leading wicket-taker for his side. He has been consistent and has gotten frequent breakthroughs. Razaaq has four wickets in two matches at an average of 12.50.

LIE vs GEN match captain and vice-captain choices

E Ibrahimkhel

E Ibrahimkhel has been fantastic in both departments and is expected to prove crucial in this game as well. He has notched up 20 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 250 and has also taken four wickets at an average of 10.25. He will be a great captaincy pick for your LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

H Singh

H Singh has done pretty well with the bat in hand and has scored runs at a stupendous strike rate of 238.46. He has also been instrumental with the gloves in hand.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Singh 62 runs 153 points A Razaaq 4 wickets 147 points E Ibrahimkhel 20 runs and 4 wickets 145 points U Butt 77 runs 128 points S Majid 31 runs and 1 wicket 99 points

LIE vs GEN match expert tips

A Razaaq can also prove to be an interesting multiplier pick for your LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy

LIE vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25 and 26, Head to Head League

LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: H Singh

Batters: U Butt, F Hussainkhel, H Minhas, F Khaliq

All-rounders: E Ibrahimkhel, S Majid, M Latif

Bowlers: A Razaaq, M Sajad Ahmadzai, W Abdul

LIE vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25 and 26, Grand League

LIE vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Singh, A Raza

Batters: U Butt, F Hussainkhel, F Khaliq

All-rounders: E Ibrahimkhel, S Majid, M Latif

Bowlers: A Razaaq, M Sajad Ahmadzai, W Abdul

Edited by Ankush Das