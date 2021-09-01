LIE vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Capelle, Matches 12 & 15 

Liege will lock horns with SV Kampong Cricket in the 12th and 15th matches of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday.

Liege have lost two matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the ECS T10 Capelle standings. They lost their last game against Sparta Cricket 1888 by 30 runs. SV Kampong Cricket, on the other hand, have won two out of their four ECS T10 Capelle matches and are currently third in the points table. They beat Qui Vive by 32 runs in their last game.

LIE vs KAM Probable Playing 11 Today

LIE XI

Umair Butt (C), Sohail Schaudhary, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Sultan Ali (WK), Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Ali Raza, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Abdul Rehman, Waqas Raja

KAM XI

Usman Malik (C), Dipesh Khardia, Mees Hoffmann (WK), Vikram Chaturvedi, Bilal Saleem, Tushar Sharma, Ratha Alphonse, Andrew File, Kertan Nana, Saqlain Raja, Bilal Siddique.

Match Details

LIE vs KAM, Matches 12 & 15, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 1st September 2021, 02:30 PM & 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle has generally favored the batsmen. Batting first should be the preferred option as four out of the last five matches played on this ground were won by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue is 128 runs.

Today’s LIE vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ratha Alphonse: Alphonse has been in decent form with the bat so far this season, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 170.00 in two innings.

Batsmen

Dipesh Khardia: Khardia has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of close to 126 while also picking up two wickets in four outings. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Vikram Chaturvedi: Chaturvedi is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today. He scored 42 runs in the last game.

All-rounders

Usman Malik: Malik has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 181 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 235.06 and also picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 4.12 in the ECS T10 Capelle.

Umair Butt: But can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 67 runs in two matches and is the leading run-scorer for Leige.

Bowlers

Sohail Schaudhary: Sohail has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side, taking two wickets in two matches.

Andrew File: File has picked up two wickets in two ECS T10 Capelle matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIE vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik (KAM) - 488 points

Burhan Niaz (LIE) - 131 points

Dipesh Khardia (KAM) - 148 points

Vikram Chaturvedi (KAM) - 136 points

Tushar Sharma (KAM) - 135 points

Important Stats for LIE vs KAM Dream11 prediction team

Usman Malik: 181 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 235.06 and ER - 4.12

Dipesh Khardia: 39 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 125.80 and ER - 11.00

Vikram Chaturvedi: 77 runs in 3 matches; SR - 308.00

Burhan Niaz: 24 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 240.00 and ER - 11.00

Ratha Alphonse: 51 runs in 2 matches; SR - 170.00

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Capelle)

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratha Alphonse, Muneeb Muhammad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Dipesh Khardia, Usman Malik, Bilal Saleem, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Waqas Raja, Sohail Schaudhary, Andrew File.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Umair Butt.

LIE vs KAM Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Capelle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Muneeb Muhammad, Vikram Chaturvedi, Tushar Sharma, Usman Malik, Bilal Saleem, Umair Butt, Abdul Rehman, Waqas Raja, Sohail Schaudhary, Andrew File.

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Bilal Saleem.

Edited by Samya Majumdar