LIE vs OEX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Quarter-final 4

Liege (LIE) will take on Ostend Exiles (OEX) in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Friday, September 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIE vs OEX Dream11 prediction.

Liege have been in top form in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022, winning six out of their eight matches and topping Group B. Ostend Exiles, meanwhile, won just two out of their eight fixtures. They sneaked into the knockout stages by finishing fourth in Group A.

LIE vs OEX Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

The fourth quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Liege and Ostend Exiles will be played on September 9 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIE vs OEX, 4th Quarter-final, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: September 9th 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIE vs OEX Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 here is 117 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 23

Matches won by teams bowling first: 17

Average 1st-innings score: 117

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

LIE vs OEX Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Liege: W, W, W, W, W

Ostend Exiles: L, L, L, W, L

LIE vs OEX Probable Playing 11 today

Liege team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Liege Probable playing XI:

Zulqarnain Munawar, Harjot Singh (wk), Ali Raza, Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Mehran Masih (wk), Hamza Minhas (c), Umair Butt, Danish Aziz, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Haroon Sarkani, Javed Oryakhial.

Ostend Exiles team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ostend Exiles Probable playing XI:

Muhammad Sulaiman, Syed Shah, Fawad Shinwari (wk), Waqas Raja, Sohail Karim, Faisal Mehmood (c), Manpreet Sandhu, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Aadil Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad.

Today’s LIE vs OEX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Harjot Singh (8 matches, 160 runs)

Harjot Singh has accumulated 160 runs at a strike rate of 192.77 with the help of 18 fours and 10 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Umair Butt (6 innings, 126 runs)

Umair Butt has been batting really well in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022, having scored 126 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 229.09. He has hit 12 sixes and 10 fours in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manpreet Sandhu (8 matches, 78 runs, 10 wickets)

Manpreet Sandhu has been in top form with the ball, taking 10 wickets. He has also mustered 78 runs at a strike rate of 165.95.

Top Bowler Pick

Syed Shah (6 matches, 104 runs, 9 wickets)

Syed Shah has made a big impact with both the bat and ball. He has picked up nine wickets and scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 216.66 in six outings.

LIE vs OEX match captain and vice-captain choices

Hussainkhel Forqanullah (7 matches, 95 runs, 10 wickets)

Hussainkhel Forqanullah has hugely effective with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. He has claimed 10 wickets from eight overs across seven games while also scoring 95 runs at a strike rate of 182.69.

Waqas Raja (8 matches, 85 runs, 8 wickets)

Waqas Raja has smashed 85 runs at a strike rate of 163.46 in addition to picking up eight wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIE vs OEX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hussainkhel Forqanullah 95 runs & 10 wickets in 7 matches Harjot Singh 160 runs in 7 innings Waqas Raja 85 runs & 8 wickets in 8 matches Syed Shah 104 runs & 9 wickets in 6 matches Manpreet Sandhu 78 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches

LIE vs OEX match expert tips

Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Waqas Raja, Manpreet Sandhu, and Syed Shah have been excellent with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 and could be key captaincy picks in the LIE vs OEX match.

LIE vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Harjot Singh

Batters: Umair Butt, Sohail Karim, Zulqarnain Munawar

All-rounders: Waqas Raja (vc), Faisal Mehmood, Manpreet Sandhu, Hussainkhel Forqanullah (c)

Bowlers: Syed Shah, Haroon Sarkani, Javed Oryakhial

LIE vs OEX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Harjot Singh

Batters: Umair Butt (vc), Sohail Karim, Zoheeb Hussain

All-rounders: Waqas Raja, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Hussainkhel Forqanullah

Bowlers: Syed Shah (c), Haroon Sarkani, Javed Oryakhial

