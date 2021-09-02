LIE vs VVV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Liege will square off against Veni Vedi Vici in the 20th game of the ECS-T10 Capelle on September 2nd at the Sportpark Bermweg Stadium.

Liege haven’t won a single match in this tournament so far. They lost their fifth game against Vedi Vici by 28 runs and will be aiming to bounce back in this match.

Veni Vedi Vici will be on a high as they defeated top side Sparta in the previous match by nine wickets. They have played five games so far, winning all of them.

LIE vs VVV Probable Playing 11 Today

Liege

Umair Butt (C), Harman Singh (WK), Adnan Razzaq, Sairab Zahid, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Waqas Raja, Khurram Cheema, Hafiz Iqbal.

Veni Vedi Vici

Ashir Abid, Khalid Ahmadi, Rahil Ahmed (WK), Shahrukh Akhtar, Zishan Akram (C), Fahim Bhatti, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Mahesh Hans, Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh, and Patient Charumbira.

Match Details

LIE vs VVV, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: 2nd September, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg Stadium, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg Stadium is well-balanced, assisting in both facets of the game. The tournament has seen a few high-scoring games and we expect one today. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s LIE vs VVV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Razaaq: Adnan is a great choice for the keeper. He scored 41 runs, including five sixes, in the last game and is likely to do more of it again.

Batsmen

Zishan Akram: VVV's opening batter, Zishan Akram, has been excellent with the bat. He scored 31 runs in 16 balls against SV Kampong Cricket and a 40 off 15 against Qui Vive.

Muneeb Muhmmad: Muneeb from Liege has scored 66 runs in this tournament. He has been batting well and is expected to score good runs in this match.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad: Aziz is the clear favorite in the all-rounder section. He smashed a 30-ball 92 against KAM in their last match and will be hoping for a similar performance against Liege on Thursday.

Burhan Niaz: Burhan Niaz is the top all-rounder for Liege. He has scored 46 runs and picked up five wickets in his recent matches.

Bowlers

Waqas Raja: Waqas has been one of the most consistent bowlers in Liege. In his previous matches, he scalped five wickets for the team and also scored a few runs.

Mahesh Hans: Mahesh is an excellent pick for the bowling department. He picked up four wickets against Sparta in his previous encounter and will look to continue his excellent form in the upcoming matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIE vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Aziz Mohammad: 458 points

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 338 points

Mahesh Hans: 255 points

Waqas Raja: 249 points

Burhan Niaz: 204 points

Important stats for LIE vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

Aziz Mohammad: 6 matches, 203 runs

Mohsin Ghaznavi: 5 matches, 8 wickets

Burhan Niaz: 5 matches, 5 wickets

Shahrukh Akhtar: 5 matches, 80 runs

Adnan Razaaq: 2 matches 48 runs, 3 wickets

LIE vs VVV Dream11 Prediction Today

LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahil Ahmed, Adnan Razaaq, Sheraz Sheikh, Muneeb Muhammad, Zishan Akram, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Ghaznavi, Waqas Raja, Mahesh Hans, Shafiullah Zakhel

Captain: Khalid Ahmadi Vice-Captain: Mohsin Ghaznavi

LIE vs VVV Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnan Razaaq, Shahrukh Akhtar, Muneeb Muhammad, Zishan Akram, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Waqas Raja, Mahesh Hans, Patient Charumbira

Captain: Aziz Mohammad Vice-Captain: Adnan Razaaq

