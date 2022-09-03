LIE vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 23 & 24

Liege (LIE) will take on Beveren (BEV) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIE vs BEV Dream11 prediction.

Liege had an inconsistent run in the 2020 edition. They won and lost one game apiece before the Shield Final was washed out. Meanwhile, defending champions Beveren won the trophy without losing a single game.

LIE vs BEV Match Details

The 23rd and 24th matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Liege and Beveren will be played on September 3 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 23 and Match 24.

LIE vs BEV, Matches 23 & 24, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: 3rd September 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIE vs BEV Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up big scores here, with the average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 at the venue being 122 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 9

Average 1st-innings score: 122

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

LIE vs BEV Probable Playing 11 today

Liege team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Liege Probable Playing XI:

Harjot Singh, Danish Aziz, Umair Butt (c), Ghuman Ali, Adnan Razzaq (wk), Hamza Minhas, Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Ali Raza, Amir Nadeem, Pardeep Singh.

Beveren team/injury news.

No major injury concerns.

Beveren Probable Playing XI:

Hadisullah Tarakhel, Abdul Rashid Karim, Noor Momand (wk), Saber Zakhil, Ahmad Khalid, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Hakim Khaksar (c), Samiullah Salarzai, Ashiqullah Said, Dildar Angar, Mohammad Noman.

Today’s LIE vs BEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rashid Karim

Abdul Rashid Karim is an able batter who is also safe behind the stumps. He had a strike rate of 128.57 in the last edition.

Top Batter Pick

Hadisullah Tarakhel

Hadisullah Tarakhel is a destructive top-order batter who amassed 58 runs at a strike rate of 223.07 in 2020, with more than 72 percent of his runs coming via sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adnan Razzaq

Adnan Razzaq is one of LIE's premier all-rounders who will be crucial to his team’s chances in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022.

Top Bowler Pick

Ashiqullah Said

Ashiqullah Said bowled really well last time around, taking four wickets in as many games. He remains a key bowling option for BEV.

LIE vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

Saber Zakhil

Saber Zakhil was excellent in the 2020 edition, scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 131.25 in addition to taking five wickets at an economy rate of 4.37.

Hakim Khaksar

Hakim Khaksar finished as the tournament's leading run-getter and wicket-taker in 2020 with 65 runs and six wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIE vs BEV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (ECS T10 Belgium 2020 stats)

Player Player Stats Saber Zakhil 42 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Hakim Khaksar 65 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Ashiqullah Said 4 wickets in 4 matches Hadisullah Tarakhel 58 runs in 4 matches Umair Butt 3 wickets in 3 matches

LIE vs BEV match expert tips

With the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 being a very high-scoring tournament, big-hitters are going to be extremely crucial picks in your LIE vs BEV fantasy teams.

LIE vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LIE vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rashid Karim

Batters: Saber Zakhil (c), Danish Aziz, Hakim Khaksar, Hadisullah Tarakhel

All-rounders: Adnan Razzaq (vc), Umair Butt, Ahmad Khalid

Bowlers: Samiullah Salarzai, Ashiqullah Said, Ghuman Ali

LIE vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LIE vs BEV Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rashid Karim

Batters: Hamza Minhas, Saber Zakhil, Danish Aziz, Hakim Khaksar (c), Hadisullah Tarakhel (vc)

All-rounders: Umair Butt, Ahmad Khalid

Bowlers: Ashiqullah Said, Ghuman Ali, Dildar Angar

