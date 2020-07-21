LIG vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 22nd, 2020

The final ECS T10 Cyprus League game of the day has Amdocs taking on Limassol Gladiators in Limassol.

Both of them faced each other on Tuesday with the Amdocs coming out on top in a low-scoring affair. However, both the Amdocs and the Gladiators are reeling in the bottom half of the table as the league table begins to take shape ahead of the all-important playoffs.

Given their win on Tuesday, Amdocs will hold the edge of this game although Limassol's only win of the season against Nicosia Tigers should hold them in good stead ahead of this do-or-die encounter.

Squads to choose from

Limassol Gladiators

Azan Baig, Abbas Khan, Junaid Rehman, Kamran Asif, Murtaza Khan, Shahid Ali, Shahid Ali, Babar Ayub, Sikander Khan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Faheem Rehan, Shah Khalid, Mudassir Shah, Shahzaib Shah, Sheryar Orakzai, Taufiq Umair, Walid Khan and Yasir Nazir.

Amdocs CC

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Predicted Playing XIs

Limassol Gladiators

S Ali, R Hasan, V Reddy, A Rehman, S Khan, N Zeb, H Gori, A ud-Din, S Nasir, N Kumar and A Jahid

Amdocs CC

A Chakraborty, P Deol, S Pattanaik, A Srivastava, R Shukla, S Chauhan, H Thadani, V Khanduri, S Manda, A Pasoriya and V Sharma

Match Details

Match: Limassol Gladiators vs Amdocs CC

Date: 22nd July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits both sides on Wednesday with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. While the batsmen should be wary of some early movement, they should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat with 100 being breached at an alarming rate so far. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first on this surface with visibility during the evening game being a problem.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIG vs AMD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ali, A Chakraborty, S Pattanaik, A Rehman, R Shukla, N Zeb, H Gori, H Thadani, S Nasir, A Jahid and A Pasoriya

Captain: N Zeb, Vice-Captain: H Thadani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Deol, A Chakraborty, S Pattanaik, V Reddy, R Shukla, N Zeb, H Gori, H Thadani, S Nasir, A Jahid and A Pasoriya

Captain: H Gori, Vice-Captain: H Thadani