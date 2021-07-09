LIG vs CES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 10th, 2021

In the tenth match of the English Women’s Regional T20, the Lightning will face the Central Sparks at Grace Road in Leicester. It’s a group A clash and both teams are yet to find a win in the competition.

The Central Sparks have lost both their matches but sit in the third position above the Lightning. Both teams will be eager to get their first win of the tournament.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the clash between Lightning and Central Sparks of the English Women’s Regional T20.

#3 Georgia Davies

Georgia Davies is an English cricketer who represents the Central Sparks in the domestic circuit. She plays as a right-arm off-break bowler for the Sparks and is a vital member of the English Women’s Regional T20.

Davies was the pick of the bowlers for the Sparks against the South East Stars. She picked up three wickets in the match, giving away just 21 runs in her four-over spell. Despite her efforts, the Sparks failed to defend their total of 118.

Georgia Davies will play a crucial role for the Sparks side in the English Women’s Regional T20 competition.

#2 Kathryn Bryce

Kathryn Bryce is a Scottish cricketer who leads the Lightning side in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. The skipper has impressed everyone with her bowling performances despite the team not managing to win.

Bryce is the leading wicket-taker for the Lightning so far with four wickets in two games. She has registered scores of 9 and 13 in the tournament so far and will be looking to step up with the bat in the upcoming fixture.

The Lightning skipper holds the key to her side’s chances in the English Women’s Regional T20.

#1 Evelyn Jones

Central Sparks v Northern Diamonds - Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy

Evelyn Jones is a left-handed batter who represents the Central Sparks in the domestic circuit. The left-arm medium-pacer leads the Central Sparks in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Jones is the current leading run-scorer for the Central Sparks in the English Women’s Regional T20 competition. She missed out in the first match but came back strongly in the second fixture in the competition. Jones scored 49 runs against the South East Stars, helping her side post a competitive total.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar