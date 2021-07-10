LIG vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 10, 2021

The Lightning will lock horns with the Central Sparks in a Group A fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at Grace Road in Leicester on Saturday.

The Lightning are having a disastrous season so far. They have lost their first two English Women's Regional T20 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They fell to a 46-run defeat in their last match against the Southern Vipers. The Kathryn Bryce-led side will be looking forward to learning from their mistakes and making a strong comeback in Saturday's match.

The Central Sparks, on the other hand, will be extremely disappointed with their performances in the English Women's Regional T20 so far this season. They are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group A points table, having lost their first two matches. The Sparks will head into Saturday's encounter on the back of a five-wicket loss against the South East Stars. They will be desperately looking to pick up a win from this match and open their account in the English Women's Regional T20 points table.

Squads to choose from

Lightning

Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (WK), Bethan Ellis, Abigail Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce (C), Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland and Bethany Harmer.

Central Sparks

Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Clare Boycott, Thea Brookes, Stephanie Butler, Eve Jones (C), Gwenan Davies, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill (WK), Georgia Davies, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Glenn, Milly Home, Amy Jones, Marie Kelly, Anisha Patel, Grace Potts, Liz Russell and Issy Wong.

Probable Playing XIs

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (C), Bethany Harmer, Sarah Bryce (WK), Abigail Freeborn, Sonia Odedra, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro.

Central Sparks

Eve Jones (C), Marie Kelly, Chloe Hill (WK), Milly Home, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Stephanie Butler, Emily Arlott, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies, Hannah Baker.

Match Details

Match: Lightning vs Central Sparks, Group A, Women's Regional T20

Date & Time: 10th July 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grace Road in Leicester has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to survive on this ground, where the wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match. As the chasing teams have won the majority of the games played here, both sides will want to field first upon winning the toss. Anything above 180 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIG vs CES)

LIG vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abigail Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Bethany Harmer, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Georgia Davies.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Eve Jones.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Marie Kelly, Eve Jones, Bethany Harmer, Kathryn Bryce, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Georgia Davies.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Sarah Bryce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar