LIG vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 1

Lightning (LIG) will take on Northern Diamonds (NOD) in the first match of the English Women’s T20 Cup at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Saturday.

Lightning had a forgettable season last time around, losing all five games. They will be desperate to turn things around this campaign. Meanwhile, Northern Diamonds are being led by Hollie Armitage and have plenty of senior and star players in their ranks.

LIG vs NOD Probable Playing XIs

LIG

Tammy Beaumont, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Alicia Presland, Bethan Ellis, Grace Ballinger.

NOD

Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katie Levick, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson.

Match Details

Match: LIG vs NOD, English Women’s T20 Cup, Match 1.

Date and Time: May 14, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers should find purchase. Spinners could be key during the middle overs. Both teams would look to field first, as it is easier to bat with a target.

Today’s LIG vs NOD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Laura Winfield is an explosive wicketkeeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. She will look for a solid knock to build momentum.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont has been a consistent performer for England over the years. She has scored 1721 runs at a strike rate of over 108 in 99 WT20Is and has enormous experience.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver is a brilliant all-rounder who has often proven to be England’s biggest saviour and match-winner. She was also in fabulous form during the recently held Women’s World Cup.

Sciver has scored 1720 runs and has also scalped 72 wickets in 91 WT20Is. She is an excellent multiplier pick in your LIG vs NOD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kirstie Gordon will be an interesting player to keep an eye out for in this game. She has scalped eight wickets in five T20I games at an average of 12.2 and an economy rate of 5.15.

Five best players to pick in LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver (NOD)

Katherine Brunt (NOD)

Tammy Beaumont (LIG)

Kathryn Bryce (LIG)

Kirstie Gordon (LIG).

Key stats for LIG vs NOD Dream11 prediction team

Natalie Sciver: 1720 runs and 72 wickets in 91 T20Is

Katherine Brunt: 504 runs and 98 wickets in 96 T20Is

Tammy Beaumont: 1721 runs in 99 T20Is

Kirstie Gordon: 8 wickets in 5 T20Is.

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Prediction

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laura Winfield, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Jenny Gunn, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver, Beth Langston, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith.

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-Captain: Tammy Beaumont.

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laura Winfield, Hollie Armitage, Marie Kelly, Sterre Kalis, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver, Beth Langston, Kirstie Gordon, Linsey Smith.

Captain: Katherine Brunt. Vice-Captain: Kirstie Gordon.

Edited by Bhargav