LIG vs NOD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - May 31st, 2021

The second round of fixtures in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 will see the Northern Diamonds take on the Lightning at the Kibworth Cricket Club Ground on Monday.

The Northern Diamonds were handed a big surprise by Sarah Glenn and the Central Sparks, who chased down 279 from the clutches of defeat. Despite boasting star allrounder Nat Sciver in the side, the Diamonds fell short in what was a disappointing loss. However, they did give a good account of themselves in the game with the likes of Lauren Winfield and Linsey Smith impressing with the bat and ball respectively. Against a decent Lightning side, the Diamonds will need to be at their best to get off the mark in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The Lightning, led by Kathryn Bryce, suffered a tough loss against the Southern Vipers on Friday. Despite Tammy Beaumont scoring a fifty, the Lightning couldn't come up with the answers against a rampant batting unit comprising of Danielle Wyatt and Georgia Elwiss. And against a strong Northern Diamonds side, they will need to be at their best if they are to register their first win in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Squads to choose from

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Leah Dobson, Helen Fenby, Phoebe Graham, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Rachel Hopkins, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alex MacDonald, Nat Sciver, Rachel Slater, Linsey Smith, Lauren Winfield

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Predicted Playing XIs

Northern Diamonds

Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Katie Levick, Ami Campbell, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith and Alex MacDonald

Lightning

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Kathryn Bryce, Abi Freeborn, Sonia Odreda, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Kirstie Gordon and Sophie Munro

Match Details

Match: Northern Diamonds vs Lightning, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date & Time: 31st May 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Kibworth Cricket Club Ground, Kibworth

Pitch Report

With this being the first match at the venue in some time, a fresh wicket, loaded with runs, is expected. However, the bowlers should get some help, given the cloudy conditions that are on the cards on Monday. The middle overs will be crucial for either side, with some turn on offer off the surface. The pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game, paving the way for both teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIG vs NOD)

LIG vs NOD Dream11 Tips - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kalis, S Bryce, L Winfield, T Beaumont, A Campbell, K Bryce, H Armitage, N Sciver, K Gordon, B Langston and L Smith

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-captain: T Beaumont

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Higham, S Bryce, T Graves, T Beaumont, A Campbell, K Bryce, H Armitage, N Sciver, K Gordon, B Langston and L Smith

Captain: H Armitage. Vice-captain: N Sciver