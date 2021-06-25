LIG vs SES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The English Women’s Regional T20 Cup starts on Saturday, June 26. It has been renamed the Charlotte Edwards Cup after England’s former captain and most capped player. Eight teams will compete in the inaugural edition of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

The Lightning will lock horns with the South East Stars in the opening game of the championship. The game will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both Lightning and South East Stars are placed in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Both sides have two wins and the same number of losses in their respective four matches. However, they haven't had a chance to face each other, so the upcoming game is expected to be an exciting clash between two power-packed teams.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as the captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the season opener of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

#3 Alice Davidson-Richards

Alice Davidson Richards will ply her trade for the South East Stars in the English Women's Regional T20 2021.

Alice Natica Davidson-Richards represents the Stars in the domestic circuit. The all-rounder can contribute useful runs lower down the order. She is in rich form and was the second-highest run-getter for her side in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The right-handed batter scored 159 runs in four matches. She smashed two half-centuries and will be eager to continue her impressive form in the upcoming T20 tournament. She bowls right-arm medium-fast and can roll her arms over in the middle phase of an innings.

Teresa Graves represents Lightning in the domestic circuit. She is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium-fast bowler. Graves was the joint highest wicket-taker for the Lightning in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

In the tournament, she took nine wickets at an impressive average of 12.33. That included the best figures of 4/39 against the Sunrisers. Graves also scored 82 runs, with a highest score of 32 against the Vipers. The all-rounder from the Lightning will be a great addition to your Dream11 team for the upcoming English Women's Regional T20 clash.

#1 Kathryn Bryce

Scottish player Kathryn Bryce will captain the Lightning in the English Women's Regional T20 (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Kathryn Bryce made headlines recently as she became the first Scottish player to enter the ICC top 10 batting rankings. Kathryn will lead the Lightning in the English Regional women’s T20 Cup.

Bryce is in impressive touch and has been brilliant for her country. She will be eager to lead by example in the upcoming tournament. The all-rounder was decent for the Lightning as she scored 100 runs and picked up six wickets in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

She was the second-highest run-scorer for her side, and her highest score of 74 came against the Thunder. She would be a great asset to your Dream11 team for today's English Women's Regional T20 match.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar