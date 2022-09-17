LIG vs SES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022, Match 28

Lightning (LIG) will take on the South East Stars (SES) in the 28th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 at the Grace Road Stadium in Leicester on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIG vs SES Dream11 prediction for today's English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 game.

South East Stars have been performing well in the English Women's One-Day Trophy 2022. With her all-around abilities, Alice Davidson-Richards leads the way as they have won four of their five matches. They are currently third in the standings.

Lightning, on the other hand, have had difficulty performing consistently. After losing two games, they defeated the Sunrisers by 70 runs and will look to build up on it.

LIG vs SES Match Details

The 28th match of the English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 will be played on Saturday, September 17 at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is set to start at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIG vs SES Match 28, English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022

Date & Time: September 17, 2022, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Liecester

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIG vs SES, Pitch Report

The pitch at Grace Road in Liecester has been much more favorable to the batters compared to bowlers. However, wickets tend to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes a little difficult to bat on in the second half.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 265

Average 2nd innings score: 251

LIG vs SES Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Lightning: WLLWL

South East Stars: WWWLW

LIG vs SES Probable Playing 11 today

Lightning injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Lightning Probable Playing XI :

Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Georgie Boyce, Michaela Kirk, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger.

South East Stars injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South East Stars Probable Playing XI:

Chloe Brewer, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli (wk), Alice Davidson-Richards (c), Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Rhianna Southby, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory.

LIG vs SES Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sarah Bryce (115 runs in five matches)

She has been in good form with the bat, having accumulated 115 runs in five innings so far, making her a safe pick for today's outing.

Top Batter Pick

Lucy Higham (95 runs & 5 wickets in five matches)

Lucy is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her team in the upcoming games. She is also a decent off-break bowler, having taken five wickets in as many games while scoring 95 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kathryn Bryce (233 runs & 4 wickets in five matches, Average: 58.25)

Bryce is a world-class all-rounder who has consistently done well in the ongoing competition. She has amassed 233 runs at an average of 58.25 and has taken four wickets in five games. That makes Kathryn a valuable pick in your LIG vs SES Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kirstie Gordon (Seven wickets & 10 runs in three matches, Average: 17.42)

Gordon has played only three English Women’s One-Day Trophy 2022 matches, but made a huge impact with the ball in the game. She has taken seven wickets at an average of 17.42 while also contributing some valuable runs in the lower order.

LIG vs SES match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Ballinger

She will lead the bowling attack for the Lightning in this upcoming fixture. She has scalped six wickets in just four games while being economical. That makes her an excellent choice for captaincy.

Sophie Munro

Munro was in brilliant form with both the ball and the bat in the last match where she scored 34 runs at a strike rate of 82.93 and took two wickets at an economy rate of 5.83. She could be a good choice for your fantasy team's vice captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for LIG vs SES Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Bethan Ellis 33 runs in six games Eva Gray Six wickets in six games Chloe Brewer 167 runs in six games Kathryn Bryce 233 runs in five games Alice Davidsons 142 runs & 9 wickets in three games

LIG vs SES match expert tips 28th match

Alice Davidson-Richards has been an economical bowler and an outstanding batter for her team so far. She has scored 142 runs at an average of 47.33 and taken nine wickets at an average of 18.22 in just three games. Given her current form and skill set, she is a multiplier pick for today's outing.

LIG vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Head To Head League

LIG vs SES Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Kira Chathli

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Chloe Brewer, Phoebe Franklin

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Alexa Stonehouse

LIG vs SES Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28th, Grand League

LIG vs SES Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kira Chathli, Sarah Bryce

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Lucy Higham, Phoebe Franklin

All-Rounders: Kathryn Bryce, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers: Eva Gray, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far