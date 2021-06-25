LIG vs SES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - Jun 26, 2021

The Charlotte Edwards Cup is all set to kick-off on Saturday, with the new English Women's Regional T20 competition being named to honor England Women's most-capped player across all formats. Edwards is a true English legend, who has led her country to a Women's World Cup, a Women's T20 World Cup and three Ashes wins.

In the season opener of the English Women's Regional T20, we have Lightning taking on the South East Stars at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Lightning will head into the English Women's Regional T20 fixture on the back of a 81-run loss to the Thunder in a warm-up game. They will be missing the services of their marquee player Tammy Beaumont, who has been named in England Women's squad for the ODI series against India Women, starting on 27th June. In the absence of Beaumont, the Lightning seem to be light on experience. But they will be hoping to spring a surprise or two in the English Women's Regional T20.

The South East Stars, on the other hand, will be without Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant and Freya Davies, all of whom are also part of England's 17-player ODI squad. They fell to a nine-wicket defeat in their warm-up game against the Southern Vipers. Nevertheless, South East Stars have a balanced squad with a perfect mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters who can upset any given opposition on their day.

With both sides eyeing a dream start to their English Women's Regional T20 campaign, we should be in for a cracking opening fixture on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (C), Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (WK), Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Bethany Harmer, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai and Alicia Presland.

South East Stars

Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Susie Rowe, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith (C), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Amy Gordon, Emma Jones, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Kalea Moore, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Kira Chathli (WK) and Freya Davies.

Probable Playing XIs

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Alicia Presland.

South East Stars

Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith (C), Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Gordon, Emma Jones, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (WK).

Match Details

Match: Lightning vs South East Stars, 1st Match, English Women's Regional T20

Date & Time: 26th June 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pitch Report

The track at Trent Bridge is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue being 172 runs. With the ball expected to come on to the bat nicely, the batters will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths as there is no room for errors on this ground. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played at Trent Bridge.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIG vs SES)

LIG vs SES Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Sonia Odedra, Kirstie White, Emma Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Grace Gibbs.

Captain: Bryony Smith. Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Sonia Odedra, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Grace Gibbs.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Alice Davidson-Richards.

