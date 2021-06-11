LIG vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy - June 12, 2021

The Lightning and Sunrisers will clash in the 15th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Saturday.

The Lightning, led by Kathryn Bryce, started the tournament with two back-to-back defeats. But the resilient Lightning bounced back in their third contest against the Thunder with a whopping 134-run win. Going forward, they will look to continue similar match-winning performances.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are winless so far in the competition after playing three matches. Though the team has some exceptional cricketing talent, they are yet to take off in the tournament owing to their inconsistent performances in all three departments. Before the tournament moves to the business end, the Sunrisers would surely love to get some wins under their belt and spoil other teams’ party.

Squads to choose from

Lightning

Kathryn Bryce, Grace Ballinger, Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Leah Kellogg, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Shachi Pai, Alicia Presland

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

Probable Playing XIs

Lightning

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Abi Freeborn, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Sonia Odedra, Teresa Graves, Kirstie Gordon, Nancy Harman, Sophie Munro

Sunrisers

Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Mady Villiers, Amara Carr (c) (wk), Jo Gardner, Kelly Castle, Gaya Gole, Kate Coppack

Match Details

Match: Lightning vs Sunrisers, Match 15

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Date and Time (IST): 12th June, 3:00 PM

Pitch report

The Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough is a two-paced wicket with a few teams posting totals above 170 and other sides failing to go past the 100-run mark. From what has been observed so far, the batters need to spend some time on the wicket before going for their shots.

Medium pacers and spinners are expected to extract a lot of assistance from this tricky surface if they maintain good lines and lengths.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIG vs SUN)

LIG vs SUN Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Fran Wilson, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Kristie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Gaya Gole

Captain: Kathryn Bryce Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amara Carr, Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Teresa Graves, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Kelly Castle, Grace Scrivens, Kristie Gordon, Mady Villiers, Gaya Gole

Captain: Teresa Graves Vice-captain: Naomi Dattani

