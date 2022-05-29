LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 15

Lightning will take on Southern Vipers in the 15th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday.

Lightning finally found their first win of the tournament. They defeated Thunder by five wickets in their most recent match and will be hoping to sustain that winning momentum.

Southern Vipers, meanwhile, are having a fantastic season. They have won three matches in a row and will be looking to maintain the same form.

LIG vs SV Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Marie Kelly, Tammy Beaumont, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Teresa Graves, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Josie Groves

SV XI

Georgia Adams (c), Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd (wk), Lauren Bell

Match Details

LIG vs SUS, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 29th May, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers will initially find assistance from the wicket. Both sides would love to bat first after winning the toss on this pitch.

Today’s LIG vs SV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce is an excellent choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She will be expected to play a big knock.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. She has amassed 135 runs at an outstanding average of 45 in three games. She can prove to be a great captaincy pick for your LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 87 runs and scalped two wickets as well.

Piepa Cleary has done well with the ball. She has taken five wickets so far and will be looking to pick up more victims.

Bowlers

Lauren Bell will be expected to lead her side’s bowling unit. She has scalped four wickets so far and is also decent with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont (LIG) – 204 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG) – 190 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV) – 166 points

Piepa Clearly (LIG) – 152 points

Lauren Bell (SV) – 152 points

Important stats for LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Tammy Beaumont: 135 runs

Kathryn Bryce: 87 runs

Piepa Cleary: 5 wickets

Lauren Bell: 4 wickets

LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction Today

LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Danni Wyatt, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole, Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Tammy Beaumont, Vice-Captain: Kathryn Bryce

LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Carla Rudd, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Adams, Danni Wyatt, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Munro

Captain: Danni Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Georgia Adams

