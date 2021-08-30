LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For English Women's Regional T20 2021

The English Women's Regional T20 2021 has the Lightning (LIG) taking on the Southern Vipers (SV) at the Incora County Ground in Derby on Monday.

The Southern Vipers, after a couple of disappointing performances, look set to return to winning ways with a win in this fixture. However, they face a decent Lightning side boasting the likes of Lucy Higham and Kirstie Gordon, making for a mouthwatering clash today.

LIG vs SV Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Sonia Odedra, Bethany Harmer, Abi Freeborn (wk), Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Shachi Pai, Ella Claridge, Kirstie Gordon (c), Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger and Yvonne Graves

SV XI

Georgia Adams (c), Tara Norris, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Schofield, Emily Windsor, Carla Rudd (wk), Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Mitchelmore, Charlotte Taylor and Chiara Green

Match Details

LIG vs SV, Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup

Date and Time: 30th August 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the County Ground is a decent one to bat on, one can expect movement off the surface for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to attack from the word go. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 140 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s LIG vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigail Freeborn: Abi Freeborn has been in decent form in the English Women's Regional T20 with her ability to play spin holding her in good stead. With Kathryn Bryce and Sarah Bryce out on national duty, she will be key in the top order.

Batter

Georgia Adams: Speaking of key batters, Georgia Adams has had a successful English summer, both on the domestic circuit and in The Hundred. Capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, Adams is one of the highest run-scorers in the competition, making her a must-have in your LIG vs SV Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Georgia Elwiss: Georgia Elwiss has been one of the most consistent players in the competition, with her bowling stealing headlines in recent games. Although she came up trumps with the bat in the previous game, she couldn't take her side to victory. With form on her side, Elwiss is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Lucy Higham: Lucy Higham's stint in The Hundred has served her well with the youngster excelling in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Apart from her bowling ability, Higham is also batting in the top order, providing the complete package and loads of points for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Charlotte Dean (SV) - 371 points

Tara Norris (SV) - 317 points

Abigail Freeborn (LIG) - 231 points

Important Stats for LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Georgia Adams: 185 runs in 5 Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 46.25

Tara Norris: 9 wickets in 5 Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 matches, Economy: 6.61

Sonia Odedra: 6 wickets in 5 Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 matches; SR: 16.00

LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction Today

LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Freeborn, G Adams, E Windsor, B Harmer, G Elwiss, S Odedra, L Higham, T Norris, K Gordon, S Munro and C Taylor

Captain: G Elwiss. Vice-captain: L Higham

LIG vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Freeborn, G Adams, E Windsor, S Pai, G Elwiss, S Odedra, L Higham, T Norris, K Gordon, G Ballinger and C Taylor

Captain: G Adams. Vice-captain: G Elwiss

Edited by Samya Majumdar