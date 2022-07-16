LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 Match 

The Lightning (LIG) will take on the Southern Vipers (SV) in a Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022 fixture at the County Ground in Derby on Saturday, July 16.

The Lightning have won one out of their two Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy matches and are currently sixth in the points table. They beat the Thunder by five wickets in their last game. The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are currently placed atop the standings. They won their last fixture against the South East Stars by 133 runs.

LIG vs SV Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Kathryn Bryce (C), Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce (WK), Gwenan Davies, Lucy Higham, Bethany Harmer, Piepa Cleary, Teresa Graves, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves.

SV XI

Georgia Adams (C), Ella McCaughan, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Paige Scholfield, Emily Windsor, Freya Kemp, Tara Norris, Nancy Harman, Charlotte Taylor.

Match Details

LIG vs SV, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Date and Time: 16th July 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has generally favored the bowlers. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the two ODI matches played at the venue being 225 runs.

Today’s LIG vs SV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: Bryce has been in decent form with the bat this season, scoring 44 runs at a strike rate of 77-plus in two matches. She can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Lucy Higham: Higham has scored 37 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches. She is a must-have pick for this game.

Georgia Adams: Although Adams has failed to perform with the bat in the two matches she played this season, she has managed to pick up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in her two outings.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce has impressed everyone with her batting prowess in the last couple of matches. She has scored 114 runs, including a magnificent century in two matches.

Paige Scholfield: Scholfield has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.06 while also scoring 17 runs in two matches. She is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Grace Ballinger: Ballinger has bowled pretty well this season, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.37. She is currently the leading wicket-taker for her side in the tournament.

Freya Kemp: Kemp has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of close to 160 while also taking a wicket in two matches. She can score some crucial runs in the lower-middle order as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Grace Ballinger (LIG) - 205 points

Georgia Elwiss (SV) - 204 points

Paige Scholfield (SV) - 191 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG) - 178 points

Piepa Cleary (LIG) - 173 points

Important Stats for LIG vs SV Dream11 prediction team

Grace Ballinger: 13 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 68.42 and ER - 3.37

Georgia Elwiss: 121 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 104.31 and ER - 3.58

Paige Scholfield: 17 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 51.51 and ER - 5.06

Kathryn Bryce: 114 runs in 2 matches; SR - 80.85

Piepa Cleary: 13 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 86.66 and ER - 5.83

LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction Today (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2022)

LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Grace Ballinger.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Georgia Elwiss.

LIG vs SV Dream11 Prediction - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Lucy Higham, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce, Marie Kelly, Paige Scholfield, Tara Norris, Sophie Munro, Freya Kemp.

Captain: Georgia Elwiss. Vice-captain: Sarah Bryce.

