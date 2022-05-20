LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 12

The Lightning will be up against the Thunder in the Group A fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at the Grace Road in Leicester on Saturday.

The Lightning have suffered a defeat in both of their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost their last match to the Southern Vipers by 31 runs.

The Thunder, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are currently placed in the second spot on the Group A points table. They beat the Northern Diamonds by 56 runs in their last match.

LIG vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

LIG XI

Kathryn Bryce (C), Marie Kelly, Sarah Bryce (WK), Tammy Beaumont, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger.

THU XI

Eleanor Threlkeld (C & WK), Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce, Danielle Collins, Shachi Pai, Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Sophia Turner, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley.

Match Details

LIG vs THU, Charlotte Edwards Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: 21 May 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester, England.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grace Road in Leicester is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to procure some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 165 runs.

Today’s LIG vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Eleanor Threlkeld: Threlkeld has failed to perform with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring only 19 runs. But she is a quality batter who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont: Beaumont has been in brilliant form with the bat this season, scoring 76 runs, including her highest score of 59 in two matches. She could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Georgie Boyce: Boyce has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Thunder. She has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 113.63 in the two matches she played this season.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb: Lamb has impressed everyone with her all-round performances so far this season, scoring 73 and picking up a wicket in her two outings.

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and the ball on Saturday. She has scored 58 runs and also picked up two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Hannah Jones: Jones has bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Kirstie Gordon: Gordon has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.12 and has also scored 11 runs in two matches. She is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIG vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb (THU) - 145 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG) - 135 points

Hannah Jones (THU) - 123 points

Tammy Beaumont (LIG) - 118 points

Marie Kelly (LIG) - 117 points

Important Stats for LIG vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Emma Lamb: 73 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 114.06 and ER - 3.00

Kathryn Bryce: 58 runs and two wickets in two matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 11.00

Hannah Jones: Three wickets in two matches; ER - 6.50

Tammy Beaumont: 76 runs in two matches; SR - 115.15

Marie Kelly: 46 runs and two wickets in two matches; SR - 106.97 and ER - 7.00

LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today

LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Alex Hartley, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Graham.

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Emma Lamb.

LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction - Charlotte Edwards Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Tammy Beaumont, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Sophia Turner, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee