LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 5

Lightning (LIG) will take on the Thunder (THU) in the fifth match of the English Women's One Day Trophy on Saturday at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough.

Neither team had a great start to the tournament, losing their respective first matches. The Lightning went down against WS by 75 runs, while the Thunder succumbed to ND by six wickets.

The Thunder will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Lightning are a relatively better team. Lightning are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LIG vs THU Probable Playing XI

LIG Playing XI

Bethany Harmer, Piepa Cleary, Marie Kelly, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Grace Ballinger, Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, Josie Groves

THU Playing XI

Deandra Dottin, Danielle Collins, Georgia Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Emma Lamb, Shachi Pai, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Emily Jones, Alex Hartley (c)

Match Details

LIG vs THU, English Women's One Day Trophy, Match 5

Date and Time: July 9 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough is well balanced, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

LIG vs THU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bryce, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

G Boyce and B Harmer are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Higham is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. She has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

E Lamb and P Cleary are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Bryce is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hartley and K Gordon. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. H Emily is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LIG vs THU Dream11 prediction team

E Lamb (THU)

K Bryce (LIG)

P Cleary (LIG)

LIG vs THU: Important stats for Dream11 team

E Lamb - 82 runs

P Cleary - Three wickets

L Higham - 34 runs and one wicket

LIG vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women's One Day Trophy)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Bryce, G Boyce, L Higham, B Harmer, D Dottin, K Bryce, E Lamb, P Cleary, K Gordon, H Emily, A Hartley

Captain: E Lamb Vice Captain: P Cleary

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Bryce, G Boyce, L Higham, B Harmer, D Dottin, K Bryce, E Lamb, P Cleary, K Gordon, H Emily, A Hartley

Captain: E Lamb Vice Captain: K Bryce

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far