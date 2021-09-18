LIG vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Women’s ODD 2021

The Lightning (LIG) will take on the Central Sparks (CES) in an England Women’s ODD fixture at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough on Saturday.

The Lightning haven't been in the best of form in the England Women’s ODD, losing four and winning just twice. They are currently fifth in the points table. The Central Sparks, on the other hand, have been in solid form and currently find themselves third in the standings with five wins and a loss. They are just one spot off the top spot.

LIG vs CES Probable Playing 11 Today

Lightning: Sarah Bryce, Bethany Harmer, Kathryn Bryce (c), Abigail Freeborn (wk), Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ella Claridge, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Yvonne Graves, Grace Ballinger

Central Sparks: Eve Jones (c), Marie Kelly, Davina Perrin, Gwenan Davies, Thea Brookes, Issy Wong, Ria Fackrell, Chloe Hill (wk), Emily Arlott, Clare Boycott, Georgia Davis

Match Details

LIG vs CES, England Women’s ODD

Date & Time: September 18th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

Pitch Report

The track at the Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. The spinners might also be able to extract turn off the surface.

Today’s LIG vs CES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce – The Scotland wicketkeeper-batter can be handy with the bat and chip in with some crucial runs in the middle order.

Batters

Teresa Graves - Graves has been in good form with both the bat and ball in the England Women’s ODD. She has scored 103 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Eve Jones – The CES skipper has been in decent touch with the bat, amassing 230 runs in the tournament. She has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

Kathryn Bryce – The LIG captain has delivered consistently with both the bat and ball in the England Women’s ODD. She has amassed 191 runs and picked up nine wickets.

Ria Fackrell - Ria Fackrell may not have fired with the bat, but she has taken 11 wickets in the 50-over tournament.

Bowlers

Issy Wong – The 19-year-old pacer has been impressive, picking up 11 wickets in the England Women’s ODD.

Kirstie Gordon – Gordon is leading the wicket-taking charts in the England Women’s ODD with 14 wickets from six games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIG vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Kirstie Gordon (LIG): 588 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG): 550 points

Issy Wong (CES): 459 points

Teresa Graves (LIG): 406 points

Ria Fackrell (CES): 405 points

Important stats for LIG vs CES Dream11 Prediction Team

Kathryn Bryce: 191 runs & nine wickets from six matches

Kirstie Gordon: 14 wickets from six matches

Issy Wong: 11 wickets from six matches

Eve Jones: 230 runs & three wickets from six matches

LIG vs CES Dream 11 Prediction (England Women’s ODD)

Dream11 Team for Lightning vs Central Sparks - England Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Yvonne Graves, Gwenan Davies, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Emily Arlott, Ria Fackrell, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Eve Jones

Dream11 Team for Lightning vs Central Sparks - England Women’s ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gwenan Davies, Yvonne Graves, Gwenan Davies, Eve Jones, Kathryn Bryce, Lucy Higham, Teresa Graves, Ria Fackrell, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Munro, Issy Wong

Captain: Kathryn Bryce. Vice-captain: Ria Fackrell

