LIM vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup, Match 17

Limpopo Impalas will take on Rocks in the 17th match of the CSA T20 Cup at the De Beers Diamonds Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

Limpopo Impalas have played two matches this season and have only won once. They are rooted to the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Rocks have won both their matches so far. They are currently leading the table.

LIM vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

LIM XI

Ludwig Kaestner, Malcolm Nofal, Thomas Hobson (c), Nyiko Shikwambana (wk), Khaif Patel, Morne Venter, Juandre Scheepers, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Sithembile Langa, Thamsanqa Rapelego, Sahil Patel

ROC XI

Pieter Malan (c), Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Sinalo Gobeni, Imran Manack, Ferisco Adams, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Khanya Dilima, Shaun von Berg

Match Details

LIM vs ROC, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 17

Date and Time: 6th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to have something in it for both bowlers and batters. Swing bowlers might get initial assistance. Spinners need to be disciplined with their spells in the middle.

Today’s LIM vs ROC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Fortuin is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored an outstanding century in the opening match.

Batters

J Malan is among the best batsmen in the competition. He rarely squanders his wicket and has an array of high-reward strokes in his arsenal. The South African international has scored 44 runs across two matches and will be looking for a big knock.

All-rounders

M Nofal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your LIM vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Z Abrahams brings a lot of pace with his spell and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIM vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

M Venter (LIM) – 155 points

Z Abrahams (ROC) – 155 points

C Fortuin (ROC) – 149 points

M Nofal (LIM) – 141 points

C Jonker (ROC) – 139 points

Important stats for LIM vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

M Venter: 68 runs and 2 wickets

Z Abrahams: 5 wickets

C Fortuin: 104 runs

M Nofal: 56 runs and 2 wickets

C Jonker: 101 runs

LIM vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today

LIM vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Fortuin, C Jonker, J Malan, P Malan, M Venter, M Nofal, F Adams, Z Abrahams, J Scheepers, S Mahima, N Mahlaba

Captain: M Nofal, Vice-Captain: M Venter

LIM vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Fortuin, C Jonker, J Malan, P Malan, M Venter, K Patel, M Nofal, F Adams, Z Abrahams, J Scheepers, S Mahima

Captain: J Malan, Vice-Captain: Z Abrahams

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava