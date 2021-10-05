LIM vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup, Match 15

Limpopo Impalas will lock horns with the Warriors in the 15th match of the CSA T20 Cup at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Limpopo Impalas didn't start their CSA T20 Cup campaign as per the expectation. They lost to Border by eight wickets in their opening game and are currently placed at the bottom of the Pool D points table. The Warriors also lost their first match against Boland by 17 runs. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the Pool D standings. Both teams will be looking forward to winning today's match and opening their accounts in the CSA T20 Cup on Tuesday.

LIM vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

LIM XI

Thomas Hobson (C), Ludwig Kaestner, Nyiko Shikwambana (WK), Malcolm Nofal, Morne Venter, Juandre Scheepers, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Don Radebe, Sithembile Langa, Thamsanqa Rapelego, Sahil Patel.

WAR XI

Sinethemba Qeshile (C & WK), Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Match Details

LIM vs WAR, Match 15, CSA T20 Cup

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley is a sporting one. While the batsmen will get full value for their shots, the pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 161 runs.

Today’s LIM vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ludwig Kaestner: Kaestner didn't perform as per the expectations in the last match against Border as he managed just 15 runs. He is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team in today's CSA T20 Cup fixture.

Batsmen

Matthew Breetzke: Breetzke was in great touch with the bat in the last match against Boland, scoring a sweet half-century (51). He could also play a big knock on Tuesday.

Lesiba Ngoepe: Ngoepe is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today. He scored 30 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 187.50 in the only match he played this season.

All-rounders

Morne Venter: Venter can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's CSA T20 Cup match. He scored 56 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and also picked up two wickets in the last match against Border.

JJ Smuts: Smuts was in decent form with the bat in the last match, scoring 47 runs. He is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points from both ends on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Mthiwekhaya Nabe: Nabe bowled pretty well in the last match against Boland where he scalped three wickets. He was the leading wicket-taker for his side in the last match.

Juandre Scheepers: Scheepers was one of the most economical bowlers in the last match. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIM vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Morne Venter (LIM) - 142 points

Mthiwekhaya Nabe (WAR) - 77 points

JJ Smuts (WAR) - 73 points

Matthew Breetzke (WAR) - 71 points

Lesiba Ngoepe (WAR) - 64 points

Important Stats for LIM vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

Morne Venter: 56 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 140.00 and ER - 2.80

Matthew Breetzke: 51 runs in 1 match; SR - 137.83

JJ Smuts: 47 runs in 1 match; SR - 134.28

Juandre Scheepers: 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 103.33

Mthiwekhaya Nabe: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 12.25

LIM vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

LIM vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ludwig Kaestner, Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Thomas Hobson, JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Malcolm Nofal, Morne Venter, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman, Juandre Scheepers.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: Malcolm Nofal.

LIM vs WAR Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ludwig Kaestner, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, Thomas Hobson, JJ Smuts, Malcolm Nofal, Morne Venter, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Glenton Stuurman, Juandre Scheepers.

Captain: JJ Smuts. Vice-captain: Wihan Lubbe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar