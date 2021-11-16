LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 29

Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday.

Limassol Zalmi have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus. With four wins and as many losses, they are currently fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons are third in the ECS T10 Cyprus standings, having won four games and lost two.

LIZ vs CYM Probable Playing 11 today

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Murtaza Khan (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Arshad Khan, Hasher Ullah

Cyprus Moufflons: Chamal Sadun, Muhammad Hussain (c), Mehtab Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Roshan Siriwardana, Suresh Gedara, Minhas Khan, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Gurdeep Sharma, Kamal Raiz

Match Details

LIZ vs CYM, 29th Match, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date & Time: November 16th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.

Today’s LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Shah has been batting really well in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The LIZ wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 186 runs, hitting 13 sixes in the process.

Batter

Murtaza Khan has chipped in nicely with the ball, having taken six wickets. On the batting front, he has scored 53 runs in four innings.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has smashed 216 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.

Chamal Sadun has been magnificent all-round. He has amassed 169 runs and picked up seven wickets.

Bowlers

Although Kamal Raiz has played only four ECS T10 Cyprus games, he has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 8.26.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 665 points

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 575 points

Umar Shah (LIZ): 455 points

Arshad Khan (LIZ): 300 points

Roshan Siriwardana (CYM): 218 points

Important stats for LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah: 216 runs & 8 wickets

Umar Shah: 186 runs

Arshad Khan: 7 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 169 runs & 7 wickets

LIZ vs CYM Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Arshad Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Hasher Ullah

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun

Dream11 Team for Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Umar Shah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Jawad Ali Shah, Arshad Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Hasher Ullah

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Jawad Ali Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar