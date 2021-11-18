LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 36

Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in match number 36 of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday.

Limassol Zalmi have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus. With four wins and five losses, they are fifth in the points table. Cyprus Moufflons, meanwhile, have fared slightly better in the ECS T10 Cyprus with a win-loss record of 5-4. Their net run rate of +1.232 has helped them reach second spot.

LIZ vs CYM Probable Playing 11 today

Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Murtaza Khan (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Arshad Khan, Hasher Ullah

Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Chamal Sadun, Mehtab Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Lakhwinder Singh (c), Suresh Gedara, Muhammad Hussain, Waqar Ali, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz

Match Details

LIZ vs CYM, ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 36

Date & Time: November 18th 2021, 12 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.

Today’s LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Umar Shah has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 220 runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 174.60.

Batter

Minhas Khan has been striking the ball well, chipping in with 154 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 210.95.

All-rounders

Jawad Ali Shah has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has amassed 268 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 227.11. On the bowling front, he has taken eight wickets.

Chamal Sadun has been one of the best players for CYM in the tournament. He has accumulated 197 runs at a strike rate of 195.05 while also picking up eight wickets.

Bowler

Lakhwinder Singh has been consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having taken nine wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 786 points

Chamal Sadun (CYM): 649 points

Umar Shah (LIZ): 524 points

Waqar Ali (CYM): 427 points

Lakhwinder Singh (CYM): 344 points

Important stats for LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team

Jawad Ali Shah: 268 runs & 8 wickets

Umar Shah: 220 runs

Chamal Sadun: 197 runs & 8 wickets

Waqar Ali: 12 wickets

LIZ vs CYM Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)

Dream11 Team for Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons - ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 26.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Murtaza Khan, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Arshad Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Hasher Ullah

Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Umar Shah, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Murtaza Khan, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Lakhwinder Singh, Syed Zia, Hasher Ullah

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Jawad Ali Shah

Edited by Samya Majumdar