LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 36

Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in match number 36 of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Thursday.
Limassol Zalmi have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Cyprus. With four wins and five losses, they are fifth in the points table. Cyprus Moufflons, meanwhile, have fared slightly better in the ECS T10 Cyprus with a win-loss record of 5-4. Their net run rate of +1.232 has helped them reach second spot.
LIZ vs CYM Probable Playing 11 today
Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Ali Shah, Umar Shah (wk), Murtaza Khan (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Arshad Khan, Hasher Ullah
Cyprus Moufflons: Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Chamal Sadun, Mehtab Khan, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Lakhwinder Singh (c), Suresh Gedara, Muhammad Hussain, Waqar Ali, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz
Match Details
LIZ vs CYM, ECS T10 Cyprus, Match 36
Date & Time: November 18th 2021, 12 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals on the ground. Chasing teams have won more games at the venue compared to the sides batting first.
Today’s LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Umar Shah has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Cyprus, scoring 220 runs at an average of 31.42 and a strike rate of 174.60.
Batter
Minhas Khan has been striking the ball well, chipping in with 154 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 210.95.
All-rounders
Jawad Ali Shah has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has amassed 268 runs at an average of 44.66 and a strike rate of 227.11. On the bowling front, he has taken eight wickets.
Chamal Sadun has been one of the best players for CYM in the tournament. He has accumulated 197 runs at a strike rate of 195.05 while also picking up eight wickets.
Bowler
Lakhwinder Singh has been consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus, having taken nine wickets in as many games.
Top 5 best players to pick in LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team
Jawad Ali Shah (LIZ): 786 points
Chamal Sadun (CYM): 649 points
Umar Shah (LIZ): 524 points
Waqar Ali (CYM): 427 points
Lakhwinder Singh (CYM): 344 points
Important stats for LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Team
Jawad Ali Shah: 268 runs & 8 wickets
Umar Shah: 220 runs
Chamal Sadun: 197 runs & 8 wickets
Waqar Ali: 12 wickets
LIZ vs CYM Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cyprus)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Umar Shah, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Murtaza Khan, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Arshad Khan, Lakhwinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Hasher Ullah
Captain: Jawad Ali Shah. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nalin Pathirana, Umar Shah, Minhas Khan, Mehran Khan, Murtaza Khan, Chamal Sadun, Waqar Ali, Jawad Ali Shah, Lakhwinder Singh, Syed Zia, Hasher Ullah
Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Jawad Ali Shah