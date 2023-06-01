LIN vs NCA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCC T10 Challengers League match – June 2, 2023

The Lions Xl will lock horns with the Noor CM Academy in the second match of the KCC T10 Summer Challengers League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game will take place on Friday, June 2, starting at 12.45 am IST.

As we approach closer to the second entertaining fixture of the tournament, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you should consider as your captain or vice-captain for the forthcoming LIN vs NCA Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Adith Kumara Bolanda (NCA) - 8.5 credits

The 41-year-old batting all-rounder has a commendable record in T10 cricket. In five matches, he averages 31 and has a phenomenal strike rate of 182.3 with three 20-plus scores to his name. Besides, he has clobbered six fours and nine sixes so far in this format.

Adith is a promising batter who has the ability to roll his arm over occasionally. We highly recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your upcoming LIN vs NCA Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Wender Botheju (NCA) - 7.5 credits

The wicketkeeper-batter is renowned for his power-hitting capabilities. In only two T10 games, Wender has an astronomical strike rate of 275 with three sixes and one boundary to his name. Besides, he also strokes the ball very well in T20 cricket and has a career-best individual score of 69.

A powerful pinch hitter with formidable glovework skills behind the stumps, Wender is someone who is worth featuring in your LIN vs NCA Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Sukhwinder Balvinder Singh (LIN) - 9 credits

Sukhwinder has a very impressive record in the United Premier League. In 13 T20 matches, he haa scored 168 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of 200. He has smashed 13 fours and 11 sixes so far.

Sukhwinder averages 25.8 with the ball and has claimed 10 wickets at an astounding economy rate of 7.04 runs per over.

We are fairly confident that Sukhwinder will carry this same form to T10 cricket as well and hence, he is our number one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your LIN vs NCA Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's LIN vs NCA Dream11 contest? Adith Kumara Bolanda Wender Botheju 0 votes