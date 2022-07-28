LIO vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 29

Lions XI will take on Bulls XI in the 29th match of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday.

Lions have four wins and as many losses and a no-result so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, Bulls have three wins, five losses and one no-result. A win for Bulls by a significant margin could propel them into the top four and knock Lions out.

LIO vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Lions XI

Naveen Karrthikeyan D (wk), Jashwanth Shreeram R, P Akash (c), Karthiraju U, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Yalla Divya Rao, Kashyap Prudvi, Shishir HR, S Rohan, Avinash Badrinath.

Bulls XI

Siddharth Naidu (wk), Jay Pandey, V Manga Satya Sumanth, Rajasekar Reddy J, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Subramaniyan K, Pooviarasan Manogaran, N Vengadeshwaran, S Ashwath, Santhosh Kumaran S, Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

Match Details

Match: LIO vs BUL

Date & Time: July 28, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be a par score. There could be some turn for spinners, while pacers might get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s LIO vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddharth Naidu has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 157 runs at a strike rate of 128.69.

Batters

Jay Pandey has contributed nicely with the bat in this tournament, aggregating 232 runs at an average of 38.67.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu may not have fired with the ball, but he's at the top of the tournament's run charts with 383 runs at an average of 47.88.

Krishna Pandey, meanwhile, has been effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 185 runs at a strike rate of 210.23 and has also taken six wickets.

Bowlers

Shishir HR is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition this season. He has picked up 12 wickets in seven innings.

Five best players to pick in LIO vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (BUL): 617 points

Krishna Pandey (LIO): 498 points

Jay Pandey (BUL): 422 points

Shishir HR (LIO): 395 points

P Akash (LIO): 370 points.

Key stats for LIO vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 383 runs

Jay Pandey: 232 runs

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 9 wickets

Krishna Pandey: 185 runs & 6 wickets

Shishir HR: 12 wickets

P Akash: 185 runs.

LIO vs BUL Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lions XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddharth Naidu, P Akash, Jay Pandey, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Parameeswaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Kashyap Prudvi, Santhosh Kumaran S, Shishir HR.

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Krishna Pandey.

Dream11 Team for Lions XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, P Akash, Jay Pandey, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Parameeswaran, Subramaniyan K, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Rohan, Shishir HR.

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu. Vice-captain: Shishir HR.

