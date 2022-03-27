LIO vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 19

Highveld Lions (LIO) will take on Dolphins (DOL) in the 19th match of the CSA One Day Cup 2021-22 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Dolphins are going through a rough patch at the moment, winless in three games. They are languishing at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, the Lions have been victorious in two of their four games and are fifth in the points table.

LIO vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

LIO

Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks (C), Wiaan Mulder, Mitchell van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Ntuli.

DOL

Slade van Staden (wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Sarel Erwee, Marques Ackerman, Eathan Bosch, Bryce Parsons, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Thando Ntini, Kerwin Mungroo

Match Details

Match: LIO vs DOL, CSA One Day Cup 2021/22, Match 19.

Date and Time: March 27, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Stadium, Johannesburg.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, so batters are expected to excel. A score of 250 could prove to be par, and bowling first should be a wise option.

Today’s LIO vs DOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton scored 18 runs in his last game. He’s yet to hit top form in the competition but will hope to come good here.

Batters

Sarel Erwee is the top-scorer for Dolphins in the CSA One Day Cup. He has scored 177 runs in four games at an average of 59, which includes two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Khaya Zondo is the second-highest run-scorer for Dolphins in the tournament. He has collected 114 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Sisanda Magala has been in jaw-dropping form with the ball. He has scalped 17 wickets in four innings, including a six-wicket-haul in his last match. Magala could be a great captaincy pick for your LIO vs DOL Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Wiaan Mulder is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team because of the all-round value he brings. Mulder has scored 140 runs and has also picked up two wickets in four innings so far.

Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo has picked up ten wickets in four games and has been in outstanding form. He will be expected to threaten the opposition with the ball once again.

Five best players to pick in LIO vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Kerwin Mungroo (DOL) – 325 points

Sisanda Magala (LIO) – 290 points

Ottneil Baartman (DOL) – 221 points

Sarel Erwee (DOL) – 225 points

Wiaan Mulder (LIO) – 179 points.

Key stats for LIO vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Sisanda Magala: 17 wickets

Kerwin Mungroo: 10 wickets

Ottneil Baartman: 10 wickets

Sarel Erwee: 177 runs

Wiaan Mulder: 140 runs and 2 wickets.

LIO vs DOL Dream11 Prediction

LIO vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Mitchell van Buuren, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin.

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-Captain: Wiaan Mulder.

LIO vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Mitchell van Buuren, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin.

Captain: Kerwin Mungroo. Vice-Captain: Sarel Erwee.

Edited by Bhargav