LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 22

The KCA Lions (LIO) will take on the KCA Eagles (EAG) in the 22nd match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 on Saturday, October 01, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, pitch report and today's playing 11s.

The KCA Eagles have had an average season, losing three games and finishing fourth in the points standings. Abhiram CH, KM Asif, and Arjun AK have had struggles.

The KCA Lions, on the other hand, have been dominant in the tournament, winning five of their seven games and are the top playoff contenders. Jalaj Saxena and Mohammed Azharuddeen have looked impressive for them. The team will be hoping to maintain their form in this crucial game.

LIO vs EAG Match Details

The 22nd match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 will be played on October 01 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 01.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs EAG, Match 22nd

Date and Time: October 01, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is suitable for batting as the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something for pacers who should find some swing and bounce. Anything between 1700-190 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (KCA Cup 2022)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 113

Average second innings score: 109

LIO vs EAG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

KCA Lions: LWWWW

KCA Eagles: LWLLW

LIO vs EAG Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Lions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI :

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Akshay Manohar, Alfrin Francis, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Jalaj Saxena, Sudhesan Midhun, MD Nidheesh, Rahul Chandran, Sijomon Joseph (c), and Mannembeth Sreeroop.

KCA Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Eagles Probable Playing XI :

KM Asif, Aswanth S Sanker, Athul Raveendran, Krishna Prasad, Mhd Kaif (wk), Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul P, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, and Adithya Vinod

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (112 runs in four games; Average: 28.00)

Azharuddeen could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 112 runs at an average of 28.00 in four outings.

Top Batter pick

Sachin Baby (219 runs in six games; Average: 73.00)

He is the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, with 219 runs scored at an excellent average of 73.00 in six games. He is a key player for today's game.

Top All-rounder pick

Jalaj Saxena (145 runs and 8 wickets in seven games; Average: 22.37)

Saxena is a talented all-rounder. He can hit the ball hard and play long innings and can provide breakthroughs, scoring 145 and taking eight wickets at an average of 22.37, so he expects to deliver another outstanding performance in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler pick

Sudhesan Midhun (12 wickets in seven games; Average: 14.75)

Midhun is the current season's second-leading wicket-taker, with 12 wickets at an impressive average of 14.75 in seven games. Given his ability to spin the ball, he is an excellent multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

LIO vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Mannembeth Sreeroop

He should be your fantasy captain for this game considering his all-round skill set. He has scalped 12 wickets at an average of 9.33 in seven games.

Athul Raveendran

Athul is a quality all-rounder who could fetch some valuable fantasy points. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 12.30 in six games.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs EAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Rahul Chandran Six wickets in four games Vaishak Chandran Six wickets in six games Athul 10 wickets in six games Krishna Prasad 124 runs in four games Abhiram CH 141 runs in six games

LIO vs EAG match expert tips 22nd match

Anuj Jotin is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the tournament, scoring 191 runs at an average of 31.83 in seven games. He's a must-have in your LIO vs EAG Dream11 fantasy team.

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Head to Head League

LIO vs EAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rahul P

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Anuj Jotin

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, S. Joseph, M Sreeroop, A Raveendran

Bowlers: Sudhesh Midhun, Rahul Chandran, V Chandran

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 22, Grand League

LIO vs EAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Sachin Baby, Abhiram CH, Anuj Jotin

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, S. Joseph, M Sreeroop, A Raveendran, Krishna Prasad

Bowlers: Sudhesh Midhun, Rahul Chandran, Vaishak Chandran

