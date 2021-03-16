LIO vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 Match - Mar 17, 2021

KCA Lions will lock horns with KCA Eagles in the 22nd match of the KCA President’s Cup T20 tournament at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground on Wednesday.

Table-toppers Lions have been almost unstoppable in the President's Cup this season, winning five of their seven games. Their only defeats came against Panthers and Tuskers. In their previous President's Cup match against the Tigers, the Lions won by 37 runs. Batting first, Lions scored 121-9 before bowling out Tigers for only 84.

Meanwhile, Eagles are having a disastrous President's Cup campaign, winning only twice in six games. However, they are coming off a win against Tuskers by 43 runs in their last President's Cup outing.

Mohammad Azharuddeen and Gireesh scored half-centuries as Eagles posted 167-7 - the highest total in this year's President's Cup. In response, KC Akshay and Ramesh helped restrict the Tuskers for a meagre 124.

President's Cup T20: Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin -Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun.

KCA Eagles

Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Akhil M S, Abhishek Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, Rabin Krishnan, Basil NP, Mohammed Azharuddeen(c and wk).

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, Match 22.

Date: 17th March at 2:00 PM.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

Pacers are likely to get lateral movement in the initial overs, with the spinners likely to be in the game as well. Batsmen will have to work hard to put up runs on the board, a trend that could continue in this game too. 140-150 runs is a par-score.

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Bazith, Ashwin Anand, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Rakesh BJ, Vinod Kumar CV, KC Akshay, Sharafudden, Vishweswar A Suresh, PK Mithun.

Captain: Abhishek Mohan. Vice-Captain: Rakesh BJ.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Azharuddin, CH Abhiram, Ashwin Anand, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan, Rakesh BJ, Vinod Kumar CV, KC Akshay, Sharafudden, PK Mithun, Akhil Balan.

Captain: Mohammad Azharuddin. Vice-Captain: KC Akshay.