LIO vs EAG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA Presidents Cup T20 Match - March 10th, 2021

Match number 9 of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 will see the KCA Lions lock horns with the KCA Eagles at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

The KCA Lions lost their first game of the season against the KCA Panthers on Monday. They are currently second in the KCA Presidents Cup T20 standings with two wins from three games.

The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, find themselves fourth in the table, having won and lost a game apiece. They began their KCA Presidents Cup T20 campaign with a comprehensive 40-run victory over the KCA Tuskers before going down to the KCA Tigers in their next outing.

Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA

KCA Eagles

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin Krishnan

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Vishnu Mohan, Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

KCA Eagles

J. Ananthakrishnan, Subin S, Ashwin Anand, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Eagles, Match 9

Date & Time: March 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha should be a good one to bat on, it might offer some help to the bowlers as well. With conditions not likely to change much during Wednesday's KCA Presidents Cup T20 game, batting first would be the preferred option.

KCA Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LIO vs EAG)

LIO vs EAG Dream11 Team - KCA Presidents Cup T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akshay Manohar, Alfrin Francis, Abdul Bazith, Akshay Manohar, Ashwin Anand, Vinod Kumar, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

Captain: Vinod Kumar; Vice-captain: KC Akshay

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, J. Ananthakrishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akshay Manohar, Alfrin Francis, Abdul Bazith, Akshay Manohar, Ashwin Anand, Vinod Kumar, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

Captain: Vishnu Mohan; Vice-captain: Akshay Manohar