LIO vs GZC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022 Match 11

Lions will take on Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club in match number 11 of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday (September 11).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs GZC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The two teams are unbeaten in this tournament so far. Both Lions and Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club have won two games in a row. In fact, both teams beat Gladiators and Takashinga Patriots II in their two games so far. Lions are at the top of the table due to a better net run rate.

LIO vs GZC, Match Details

The 11th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between Lions and Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club will be played on September 11 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The game is set to take place at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LIO vs GZC

Date & Time: September 11, 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has been an excellent one to bat on and teams have racked up big totals regularly. After six games, the average score batting first is 95 and another fairly high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 95

Average 2nd-innings score: 74

LIO vs GZC Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Lions: W, W

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club: W, W

LIO vs GZC Probable Playing 11 today

Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lions Probable Playing XI: Clive Madande (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Blessed Muzite, Bright Phiri, Arnold Shara, Ali Arkbar Khan Hamid, Marshall Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Christophe Masike, Trevor Gwandu, Kudakwashe Macheka.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Chiwara, Luke Jongwe, Costa Koliat Zhou, Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, George Matanga, Tawanda Mhere.

Today’s LIO vs GZC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richmond Mutumbami (2 matches, 57 runs)

Richmond Mutumbami is batting really well. The wicket-keeper batter has amassed 57 runs in two innings while striking at 172.73. He has hit seven fours and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Tadiwanashe Marumani (2 matches, 46 runs)

Tadiwanashe Marumani seems to be hitting the ball nicely. He has accumulated 46 runs in two matches and has a strike rate of 191.67.

Top All-rounder Pick

Luke Jongwe (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Luke Jongwe hasn't done much with the bat but he can be quite destructive in the lower middle order. With the ball, he has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25.

Top Bowler Pick

Daniel Jakiel (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Daniel Jakiel is in top form with the ball. He has four wickets to his name and has an economy rate of 6.75 in this tournament.

LIO vs GZC match captain and vice-captain choices

Marshall Takodza (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Marshall Takodza is bowling magnificently in this tournament. He has dished out four overs and has picked up as many wickets and has an economy rate of 3.00.

Sydney Murombo (2 matches, 5 wickets)

Sydney Murombo is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this T10 competition. He has taken five wickets and has conceded 8.25 runs per over. He has a bowling strike rate of 4.80.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIO vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Marshall Takodza 4 wickets in 2 matches Luke Jongwe 2 wickets in 2 matches Richmond Mutumbami 57 runs in 2 matches Elton Chigumbura 57 runs in 2 matches Sydney Murombo 5 wickets in 2 matches

LIO vs GZC match expert tips

The top-order batters like Richmond Mutumbami Elton Chigumbura and Tadiwanashe Marumani have been getting boundaries and substantial scores regularly. They will be the key choices in the Dream11 line-up.

Moreover, bowlers like Sydney Murombo and Daniel Jakiel are wicket-taking options which make them critical picks.

LIO vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club - Zimbabwe T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Arnold Shara

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe, Marshall Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Costa Koliat Zhou

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, Trevor Gwandu

LIO vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Lions vs Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club - Zimbabwe T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Elton Chigumbura, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessed Muzite

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe, Marshall Takodza, Tashinga Musekiwa

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo, Daniel Jakiel, Kudakwashe Macheka

