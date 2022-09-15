LIO vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 23

Lions (LIO) will be up against Harare King Cricket Club (HKC) in the 23rd match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday (September 15).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

Lions have had an average campaign so far in the Zimbabwe T10. After opening their tournament with back-to-back victories, they’ve been pegged back and have lost three matches on the trot. Lions lost their most recent game against Westside Cricket Club by six wickets. They are fourth in the table with four points.

Harare have had a wonderful group stage campaign so far. They are second in the table with four victories and a loss from their five matches. The side trail table-toppers Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club by two points. Harare defeated Takashinga Patriots II by 44 runs in their most recent game.

LIO vs HKC Match Details, Match 23

The 23rd match of Zimbabwe T10 2022 will be played on September 15 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs HKC, Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: September 15, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LIO vs HKC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored the batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 88.8

Average second innings score: 74

LIO vs HKC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lions: L-L-L-W-W

Harare: W-W-L-W-W

LIO vs HKC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lions Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Lions Probable Playing 11

Marshal Takodza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Arnold Shara, Christophe Masike, Tashinga Musekiwa, Bright Phiri, Trevor Gwandu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Blessed Muzite, Wallace Mubaiwa, Spencer Magodo.

Harare Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Harare Probable Playing 11

Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Dylan Hondo, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Simbarashe Haukoz, Larvet Masunda, Brad Evans, Saad Khan (wk).

LIO vs HKC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Khan (6 matches, 46 runs, Average: 23)

S Khan could end up being a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 46 runs in three innings and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Top Batter pick

J Campbell (5 matches, 43 runs and 7 wickets)

J Campbell has been instrumental with both the bat as well as the ball for Harare. He has scored 43 runs and has scalped seven wickets at a stunning average of 5.86 and an economy rate of 8.20.

Top All-rounder pick

T Musekiwa (5 matches, 63 runs and 3 wickets)

T Musekiwa has been in great form recently. He has scored 63 runs and is the highest scorer for his side. He has also picked up three wickets already.

Top Bowler pick

T Gwandu (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 11.00)

T Gwandu is the leader of the bowling unit for Lions. He has seven wickets to his name from five matches at a wonderful average of 11. Gwandu also has an economy rate of 7.70.

LIO vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition with 190 runs to his name in six games at an average of 38. He has also batted with a tremendous strike rate of 253.33.

The Zimbabwe international has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.73 and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Takodza

M Takodza has done pretty well with the bat. He has scored 60 runs in three innings at an average of 60 and at a strike rate of 166.67. Takodza has also ended up picking eight wickets at an average of 6.88 and at a spectacular economy rate of 5.50.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Raza 190 runs and 5 wickets 530 points M Takodza 60 runs and 8 wickets 385 points J Campbell 43 runs and 7 wickets 295 points T Gwandu 7 wickets 260 points T Musekiwa 63 runs and 3 wickets 234 points

LIO vs HKC match expert tips

The captaincy pairing of S Raza and M Takodza represents the best possible option for your LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Side.

LIO vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Khan, C Madande

Batter: J Campbell, C Zhuwao, B Muzite

All-rounder: S Raza, M Takodza, T Musekiwa

Bowler: T Gwandu, D Hondo, F Akram

LIO vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

LIO vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Khan, C Madande

Batter: J Campbell, C Zhuwao, E Chigumbura

All-rounder: S Raza, M Takodza, T Musekiwa

Bowler: T Gwandu, D Hondo, M Chikowero

