LIO vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 24

Lions (LIO) will take on Knights (KTS) in the 24th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, February 20.

The Lions are coming off a 5-wicket loss to the Warriors. Their failure to finish the match is still a headache, but they will hope to get over it when they face the Knights.

Although the Knights have had a very bad season so far, they have only won one out of five matches. They are currently ranked last in the points table.

LIO vs KTS Probable Playing XIs

LIO XI

Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Shane Dadswell, Juan Landsberg, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks (w), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Codi Yusuf, Tladi Bokako

KTS XI

CP Klijnhans, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (w), Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa

Match Details

Match: Lions vs Knights, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 24.

Date and Time: February 20, 2022; 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

Batters will be pleased with the pitch at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth. There is a lot of grass cover on the wickets as well, which will allow the pacers to extract some movement. Anything above 170 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today's LIO vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dominic Hendricks: Hendricks is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play big innings. He is expected to play a big knock in this game.

Batters

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza is an aggressive top-order batter. He has scored 165 runs and has picked up one wicket in six games in the tournament so far. This makes Reeza a must-have in your LIO vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sisanda Magala: Magala can fetch you valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 121 runs and has four wickets in six games in the tournament. That makes him a valuable pick in your LIO vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin: Fortuin is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up six wickets in his last six games this tournament at an average of 24.50. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in LIO vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Gerald Coetzee (KTS): 115 points.

Farhaan Behardien (KTS): 119 points.

CP Klijnhans (KTS): 132 points.

Key stats for LIO vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Mitchell van Buuren - 137 runs in six games; batting average: 27.40.

Jacques Snyman - 146 runs and three wickets in five games; batting average: 29.20.

Reeza Hendricks - 165 runs in six games; batting average: 27.50.

Shane Dadswell - 124 runs in six games; batting average: 20.66.

LIO vs KTS Dream11 Prediction

LIO vs KTS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mangaliso Mosehle, Reeza Hendricks, Farhaan Behardien, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Shane Dadswell, Malusi Sibot, Bjorn Fortuin, Alfred Mothoa

Captain: Jacques Snyman. Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks.

LIO vs KTS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mangaliso Mosehle, Reeza Hendricks, Farhaan Behardien, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Shane Dadswell, Malusi Sibot, Bjorn Fortuin, Alfred Mothoa.

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: Bjorn Fortuin.

Edited by Diptanil Roy