LIO vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia 2022, Final

The DP World Lions (LIO) will face Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in the final of the Global T20 Namibia 2022 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Monday, September 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

DP World Lions and Lahore Qalandars finished as the top two teams after the conclusion of the league stage. The Lions won three of their four matches, losing only to Richelieu Eagles and finishing atop the standings. Meanwhile, the Qalandars finished second after winning two of their four games. They suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of the Lions in their last game.

LIO vs LAH Match Details

The final of Global T20 Namibia 2022 will be played on September 5 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs LAH, Global T20 Namibia 2022, Final

Date and Time: 5th September, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LIO vs LAH Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground generally favors the batters. But the pacers will find some assistance early on. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and post a big total.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won teams by batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 159.5

Average second-innings score: 144.5

LIO vs LAH Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

DP World Lions: L-W-W-W

Lahore Qalandars: L-W-L-W

LIO vs LAH probable playing 11s for today’s match

DP World Lions injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

DP World Lions Probable Playing 11

Cameron Delport, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell van Buuren, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto (c), Glen Adams, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli.

Lahore Qalandars injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing 11

Jahanzab Naveed (wk), Hamza Nazar (c), Shane Dadswell, Ahsan Hafeez, Salman Fayyaz, Dilbar Hussain, Usama Mir, Aitizaz Habib-Khan, Mamoon Riaz, Mansoor Saleem, Usman Khalid.

LIO vs LAH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Connor Esterhuizen (4 matches, 72 runs, Average: 72)

Connor Esterhuizen could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your LIO vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 72 runs in four games at an average of 72 and at a strike rate of 156.52.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Naeem (4 matches, 123 runs, Average: 41)

Muhammad Naeem is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 123 runs in four games at an average of 41 and at a strike rate of 150.

Top All-rounder pick

Ahsan Hafeez (4 matches, 38 runs and 4 wickets)

Ahsan Hafeez could prove to be an important pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 38 runs and taken four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Dilbar Hussain (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Dilbar Hussain is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with seven wickets to his name from three matches. Hussain has bowled at a wonderful average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 7.58.

LIO vs LAH match captain and vice-captain choices

Evan Jones

Evan Jones is the highest wicket-taker with nine scalps to his name at an average of 8.44 and an economy rate of 7.66. Jones has also scored 90 runs so far without being dismissed at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 169.81. He could prove to be a strong multiplier pick for your LIO vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition with 163 runs from three games at an average of 54.33 and a strike rate of 152.33

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Evan Jones 90 runs and 9 wickets 390 points Dilbar Hussain 7 wickets 241 points Reeza Hendricks 163 runs 233 points Muhammad Naeem 123 runs 205 points Ahsan Hafeez 38 runs and 4 wickets 202 points

LIO vs LAH match expert tips

Evan Jones has been in impeccable form in the tournament and could be an extremely safe multiplier choice for your LIO vs LAH Dream11 fantasy team.

LIO vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

LIO vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Connor Esterhuizen, Mansoor Saleem

Batters: Shane Dadswell, Reeza Hendricks (vc), Muhammad Naeem

All-rounders: Evan Jones (c), Ahsan Hafeez, Mitchell van Buuren

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Jalat Khan, Malusi Siboto

LIO vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

LIO vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Team, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Connor Esterhuizen, Mansoor Saleem

Batters: Shane Dadswell, Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Naeem (vc)

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Ahsan Hafeez (c), Mitchell van Buuren

Bowlers: Dilbar Hussain, Jalat Khan, Bjorn Fortuin

