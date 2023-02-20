LIO vs MOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 1

The first match of the Zimbabwe T20 will see the Lions (LIO) squaring off against the Mountaineers (MOU) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Monday, February 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs MOU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the season. The Mountaineers have various in-form players. The Lions, on the other hand, have various young and promising players in the squad.

The Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Mountaineers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LIO vs MOU Match Details

The first match of the Zimbabwe T20 will be played on February 20 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs MOU, Match 1

Date and Time: February 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

LIO vs MOU Form Guide

LIO - Will be playing their first match

MOU - Will be playing their first match

LIO vs MOU Probable Playing XI

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates

T Zaheer (wk), A Naqvi, B Phiri, H Ali, K Macheka, M Takodza, C Masike, Z Mubaiwa, N Nungu, B Chipungu, T Gwandu

MOU Playing XI

No injury updates

P Moor (wk), J Gumbie, T Maruma, B Compton, K Kasuza, T Munyonga, S Masakadza, T Muchawaya, V Nyauchi, D Tiripano, W Masakadza

LIO vs MOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Moor

P Moor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Gumbie is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

B Compton

A Naqvi and B Compton are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Maruma played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Munyonga

S Masakadza and T Munyonga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Macheka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Nyauchi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Tiripano and V Nyauchi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Mubaiwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LIO vs MOU match captain and vice-captain choices

S Masakadza

S Masakadza will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

K Macheka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Macheka as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for LIO vs MOU, Match 1

K Macheka

S Masakadza

V Nyauchi

B Compton

A Naqvi

Lions vs Mountaineers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lions vs Mountaineers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: A Naqvi, B Compton, T Maruma

All-rounders: S Masakadza, K Macheka, T Munyonga

Bowlers: D Tiripano, N Nungu, V Nyauchi, W Mubaiwa

Lions vs Mountaineers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Moor

Batters: A Naqvi, B Compton, T Maruma

All-rounders: S Masakadza, K Macheka, T Munyonga, M Takodza

Bowlers: D Tiripano, V Nyauchi, W Mubaiwa

