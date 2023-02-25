LIO vs MWR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20 League, Match 13

Lions (LIO) will take on the Mid West Rhinos (MWR) in the 13th match of the Zimbabwe T20 League at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, February 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Lions have played two matches in the tournament, and have lost both of them. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, the Mid West Rhinos have been in great form in this tournament. They have played three matches and managed to win two of them. They are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to maintain their position there.

LIO vs MWR Match Details, Zimbabwe T20 League

The 13th match of the Zimbabwe T20 League will be played on February 25 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs MWR, Zimbabwe, Match 13

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

LIO vs MWR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club will be a sporty one. Both the bowlers and the batters will get a chance to impact the match in their own way. A close contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

LIO vs MWR probable playing XIs for today’s match

LIO Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LIO Probable Playing XI

Hamid Ali, Ronak Patel, Bright Phiri, Christophe Masike, Marshall Takodza, Alistair Frost, Campbell MacMillan, Trevor Gwandu, Brighton Chipungu, Tendekai Mataranyika, and Kudakwashe Macheka.

MWR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MWR Probable Playing XI

Eddie Byrom, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nyasha Mayavo, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ryan Burl, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Neville Madziva, and Michael Chinouya.

LIO vs MWR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nyasha Mayavo

Nyasha Mayavo has been in decent touch and is looking in a good form. Mayavo will be a great pick from the wicketkeepers category for this match.

Batter

Eddie Bryom

Eddie Bryom has been in decent touch with the bat this tournament. He bats in the top order and has the ability to get off the block pretty early. This makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Ryan Burl

Ryan Burl has brought all his international experience into play in this tournament. He has been in outstanding form with both the bat and the ball and this makes Burl the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Brandon Mavuta

Brandon Mavuta has been very good with the ball in this tournament. He has been picking up wickets at crucial junctures and is the best bet from the bowlers category for this match.

LIO vs MWR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Ryan Burl

The southpaw can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. Ryan Burl's recent form in the tournament makes him the best pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Brandon Mavuta

Brandon Mavuta has been on a good wicket, taking form in the tournament. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and is a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for LIO vs MWR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ryan Burl

Brandon Mavuta

Eddie Byrom

Jonathan Campbell

Kudakweshe Macheka

LIO vs MWR match expert tips

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club will be good for both batting and bowling. The batters will be able to score runs but the bowlers will also reap the benefits if they stay disciplined.

LIO vs MWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Mayavo

Batters: Eddie Bryom, C Masike, J Campbell

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, M Takodza, B Muzite

Bowlers: M Chinouya, N Madviza, Brandon Mavuta, K Macheka

LIO vs MWR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

