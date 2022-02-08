LIO vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 3

The Lions (LIO) will take on North West Dragons (NWD) in the third match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.
The Lions won two and lost once in the group stage last season and couldn’t go through to the knockouts due to having an inferior net run rate. Meanwhile, the North West Dragons reached the semi-finals. But they were knocked out of the semis after their last-four fixture was washed out.
LIO vs NWD Probable Playing 11 today
Lions: Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Ruan Haasbrook (wk), Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Tshepo Ntuli, Ayavuya Myoli
North West Dragons: Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorious, Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Lwandiswa Zuma
Match Details
LIO vs NWD, Match 3, CSA T20 Challenge 2022
Date & Time: February 8th 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Pitch Report
The track at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has favored the batters in the first couple of CSA T20 Challenge 2022 games. While 142 was chased down easily in the first game, 163 was successfully defended in the second. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's game.
Today’s LIO vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ruan Haasbrook is safe behind the stumps and can play useful knocks as well.
Batter
Reeza Hendricks is a seasoned T20 player who can consistently play big knocks.
All-rounder
Dwaine Pretorious is useful with both the bat and ball. He can chip in with wickets and can tonk it around with the willow as well.
Bowler
Malusi Siboto has a good record in white-ball cricket and will be a crucial player for the Lions.
Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team
Reeza Hendricks (LIO)
Dwaine Pretorious (NWD)
Senuran Muthusamy (NWD)
Bjorn Fortuin (LIO)
Malusi Siboto (LIO)
LIO vs NWD Dream 11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ruan Haasbrook, Reeza Hendricks, Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorious, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Senuran Muthusamy, Malusi Siboto, Ayavuya Myoli, Eldred Hawken
Captain: Reeza Hendricks. Vice-captain: Dwaine Pretorious.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dominic Hendricks, Ruan Haasbrook, Reeza Hendricks, Heino Kuhn, Wesley Marshall, Dwaine Pretorious, Bjorn Fortuin, Senuran Muthusamy, Malusi Siboto, Tshepo Ntuli, Eldred Hawken
Captain: Bjorn Fortuin. Vice-captain: Senuran Muthusamy.