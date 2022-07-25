LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 24

Lions XI (LIO) are all set to lock horns with Panthers XI (PAN) in the 24th match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament at Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Monday, July 25.

Lions XI are fourth in the points table, having won three out of their six matches. They lost their last encounter against Tigers XI in the Super Over. Panthers XI, on the other hand, are placed atop the standings after winning five out of their seven Pondicherry T20 Tournament matches. They defeated Sharks XI by seven wickets in their last outing.

LIO vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Naveen Karrthikeyan D (WK), V Shashank, P Akash, Jashwanth Shreeram R, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Sai Hariram K, Kashyap Prudvi, S Rohan, Shishir HR, Avinash Badrinath.

PAN XI

Yash Avinash Jadhav (WK), George Samuel A, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Ashith Sanganakal, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj A.

Match Details

LIO vs PAN, Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 24

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 120 runs.

Today’s LIO vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav: Yash has had a great outing with the bat in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament so far, scoring 180 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 178.22. He can be instrumental behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Damodaran Rohit: Rohit has scored 108 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 100.93.

P Akash: Akash has batted exceptionally well in the tournament, amassing 140 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 129.63. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Krishna Pandey: Krishna is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 174 runs in six Pondicherry T20 Tournament matches at a strike rate of 217.50. He also has six wickets to his name.

S Parameeswaran: Parameeswaran has scored 115 runs and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.40 in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shishir HR: Shishir has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament, taking 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.67.

Karthik B Nair: Nair has managed to scalp 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.00. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Krishna Pandey (LIO) - 477 points

Karthik B Nair (PAN) - 419 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN) - 321 points

Shishir HR (LIO) - 319 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO) - 285 points

Important Stats for LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Krishna Pandey: 174 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 217.50, ER - 5.85

Karthik B Nair: 10 wickets in 7 matches, ER - 6.00

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 180 runs in 7 matches, SR - 178.22

Shishir HR: 10 wickets in 5 matches, ER - 6.67

S Parameeswaran: 115 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 116.16, ER - 8.40

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20 Tournament)

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, P Akash, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Krishna Pandey, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, S Parameeswaran, Karthik B Nair, Shishir HR, Aravindaraj A, Kashyap Prudvi.

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-captain: Damodaran Rohit.

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, Iqlas Naha, P Akash, Damodaran Rohit, V Shashank, Krishna Pandey, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, S Parameeswaran, Karthik B Nair, Shishir HR, Abin Mathew M.

Captain: Krishna Pandey. Vice-captain: Yash Avinash Jadhav.

