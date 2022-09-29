LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 17

The KCA Lions (LIO) will take on the KCA Panthers (PAN) in the 17th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction.

The KCA Lions have been in top form in the tournament. With four wins from five games, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. The KCA Panthers have had a decent run as well with three wins and two losses to their name.

LIO vs PAN Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The 17th match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Lions and the KCA Panthers will be played on September 29 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs PAN, 17th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 29th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIO vs PAN Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first 16 KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 130 runs. The chasing teams have had better success here.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 12

Average 1st-innings score: 130

Average 2nd-innings score: 129

LIO vs PAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Lions: W, W, W, W, L

KCA Panthers: W, W, L, W, L

LIO vs PAN Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Lions injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Squad: Anuj Jotin, Ajinas M (wk), R Harikrishnan, Ashwin Anand (c), Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Jerin PS, Sudhesan Midhun, Rahul Chandran, Akshay Manohar, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Alfi Francis, Sijomon Joseph, Akhin Sathar.

KCA Panthers injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Panthers Probable Squad: Vishnu Raj (wk), Vathsal Govind, Rojith Ganesh, Sanju Sanjeev, Arjun Aji, Akshay Chandran (c), Joffin Jose, Akhil Scaria, Basil NP, MT Muhammed Faisal, Abi Biju, Vishnu P kumar, Sreenath K, Pavan Raj, Neel Sunny.

Today’s LIO vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (4 innings, 112 runs)

Mohammed Azharuddeen has been in good touch with the bat in the KCA President Cup T20 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter has mustered 112 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 121.74.

Top Batter Pick

Sanju Sanjeev (4 innings, 89 runs)

Sanju Sanjeev has accumulated 89 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 153.45.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mannembeth Sreeroop (5 matches, 37 runs, 9 wickets)

Mannembeth Sreeroop is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with nine wickets at an economy of 5.27. He has also smashed 37 runs at a strike rate of 176.19.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Sudhesan Midhun has been consistent with the ball. The leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.61.

LIO vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Joffin Jose (5 matches, 83 runs, 8 wickets)

Joffin Jose has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 118.57 in the competition. On the bowling front, he has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.00.

Jalaj Saxena (5 matches, 58 runs, 6 wickets)

Jalaj Saxena has been in good form. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up six wickets at an economy rate 5.80. He has also chipped in with 58 runs while striking at 123.40.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LIO vs PAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Joffin Jose 83 runs & 8 wickets in 5 matches Jalaj Saxena 58 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Mannembeth Sreeroop 37 runs & 9 wickets in 5 matches Sudhesan Midhun 8 wickets in 5 matches Basil NP 6 wickets in 4 matches

LIO vs PAN match expert tips

There are some quality all-rounders in both sides. The likes of Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, and Joffin Jose have been extremely effective and will be the top captaincy contenders for the LIO vs PAN game.

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Vathsal Govind, Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena (vc), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose (c)

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Rahul Chandran, Basil NP

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Raj

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Sanju Sanjeev, Rojith Ganesh

All-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop (c), Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Basil NP (vc), Abi Biju

