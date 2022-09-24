LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 8

KCA Lions (LIO) will take on the KCA Panthers (LIO) in the eighth match of the KCA T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction for today's KCA T20 2022 game.

After losing to the KCA Tigers, the KCA Lions bounced back by defeating the KCA Royals by three wickets, thanks to the efforts of Mannembeth Sreeroop, Ashwin Anand, and Mohammed Azharuddin.

KCA Panthers, on the other hand, came back to win after a rough start. Akshay Chandran and Rojith Ganesh batted well, scoring 39 and 28 runs, respectively, to lift the team above a respectable total, and the bowlers did an excellent job of defending the target.

LIO vs PAN, Match Details

The eighth match of the KCA T20 2022 between the KCA Lions and the KCA Panthers will be played on September 24 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs PAN, Match 8, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: September 24, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

LIO vs PAN, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything between 160-170 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 147

Average 2nd innings score: 143

LIO vs PAN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Lions: W-L-L-W-W

KCA Panthers: W-L-L-L-L

LIO vs PAN Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Lions injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Lions Probable Playing XI :

Ajinas M, Alfrin Francis, Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Sudhesan Midhun, Sijomon Joseph (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akhin Sathar, Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Harikrishnan R, Rahul Chandran, and Jerin PS.

KCA Panthers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Panthers Probable Playing XI :

Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran (c), Basil NP, Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Sanju Sanjeev, Vatsal Govind, Vishnu P Kumar, Vishnu Raj (wk), Neel Sunny, Pavan Raj, Arjun Aji, Sreenath K, and Abi Biju.

LIO vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammed Azharuddeen (33 runs in two matches, S.R: 63.46)

Azharuddeen is a credible and reliable choice for the wicketkeeper's position. He bats in the middle of the order and has the ability to score runs quickly. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Anuj Jotin (90 runs in two matches, Average: 45.00)

Jotin is an aggressive batter who enjoys hitting the ball hard. He has had some excellent shots and has smashed 90 runs in two games at an excellent average of 45.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akshay Chandran (47 runs & three wickets in two matches, Average: 18.00)

Chandran is a reliable performer with both the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 47 runs and taken picked up three wickets while being economical in two games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sudhesan Midhun (Four wickets in two matches; Average: 11.75)

He is the current season's second-leading wicket-taker, with four wickets at an impressive average of 11.75 in two games. Given his pace and ability to spin the ball, he is an excellent multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

LIO vs PAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Akhil Scaria

He looked really good with his pace and variations in the previous game, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team and a top captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Basil NP

Basil was outstanding with the bat in the previous game and can also outfox opponents with his fast bowling. He took three wickets at an economy rate of 5.37 in the last match, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for LIO vs PAN Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Akshay Manohar 28 runs in two games Abhishek Mohan Two wickets in two games V P Kumar One wicket in two games Sijomon Joseph 13 runs & 1 wicket in two games Rojith Ganesh 43 runs in two games

LIO vs PAN match expert tips 8th match

Jalaj Saxena is an outstanding all-rounder who does quite well with both the ball and the bat. Despite still finding his original form, we expect him to produce an impressive performance in today's game after showing some glimpses at the previous one.

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

LIO vs PAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Ashwin Anand, Vatsal Govind

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Akshay Mohan, Basil NP

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Grand League

LIO vs PAN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Batters: Anuj Jotin, Rojith Ganesh, Vatsal Govind

All-Rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Sudhesan Midhun, Akshay Mohan, Basil NP

