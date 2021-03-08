LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's President's Cup T20 match - March 9th, 2021

The KCA Lions are set to take on the KCA Panthers in the eighth match of the President's Cup T20. Both sides are the most successful teams so far in the competition.

The KCA Lions are currently placed atop the table with two big wins in the tournament. In their first match, they defeated the Tigers by eight wickets. They went on to win their second contest against the Royals by 29 runs.

The KCA Panthers sit in second spot in the table with two brilliant wins. In their first match of the season, they crushed the Royals by six wickets. Their winning run continued when they defeated the Tuskers by two runs.

Squads to choose from

KCA Lions

Ponnam Rahul (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA.

KCA Panthers

Akshay Chandran(c), Adhidev KJ, Subin Suresh (wk), Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sajeev, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Vinoop Manoharan, M.Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Suresh (wk), Jose S Perayil.

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Lions

Abhishek Mohan(c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan(wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Panthers

Sachin Mohan(c), KS Aravind, Prasoon Prasad, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Monu Krishna, Ashiq Ali, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu, Sachin Suresh(wk), Jose Perayil.

Match Details

Match: KCA Lions vs KCA Panthers, Match 8

Date: March 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface has been tricky so far in the tournament with batsmen and bowlers getting equal support. One can expect first innings scores to be around 125-150.

Captains will look to bowl first upon winning the toss as chasing has been quite difficult.

Presidents Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LIO vs PAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Mohan, Sachin Suresh, Abdul Basith, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Jose Perayil, Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar, KK Jiyas, Vishweshwar Suresh

Captain: Vinod Kumar Vice-captain: Abdul Basith

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Mohan, Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Mohan, Jose Perayil, Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sankar, KK Jiyas, Vishweshwar Suresh

Captain: Abdul Basith Vice-captain: Vinod Kumar