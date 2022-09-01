LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia, Match 1

Lions (LIO) will take on Richelieu Eagles (RE) in the first match of the Global T20 Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Thursday, September 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs RE Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Lions last played in the CSA T20 Challenge in February, finishing seventh in the points table after winning only two out of their seven matches played. Richelieu Eagles, on the other hand, last played in the four-match T20 series against the Titans in September last year. They clinched the series by a 3-1 margin.

LIO vs RE Match Details

The first match of the Global T20 Namibia will be played on September 1 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST.

LIO vs RE, Global T20 Namibia, Match 1

Date and Time: 1st September, 2022, 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

LIO vs RE Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers could trouble the batters early on, the spinners will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Two of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 167

Average second-innings score: 139

LIO vs RE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lions: W-L-L-L-L

Richelieu Eagles: W-L-W-W-W

LIO vs RE probable playing 11s for today’s match

LIO injury/team news.

No major injury updates.

LIO Probable Playing 11

Cameron Delport, Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (C), Evan Jones, Glen Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto.

RE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

RE Probable Playing 11

Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (WK), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

LIO vs RE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Zane Green (33 matches, 273 runs, Strike Rate: 99.30)

Green has scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 99.30 in 33 T20I matches. He can be a brilliant economical pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Reeza Hendricks (48 matches, 1372 runs, Strike Rate: 125.40)

Hendricks has been in brilliant touch with the bat in the last couple of matches and will look to score some crucial runs on Thursday. He has scored 1372 runs at a strike rate of 125.40 in 48 T20Is.

Top All-rounder pick

Jan Frylinck (38 matches, 172 runs and 57 wickets, Strike Rate: 105.50 and Economy Rate: 6.87)

Frylinck is an experienced bowling all-rounder who could play a key role in Thursday's match. He has scalped 57 wickets while also scoring 172 runs in 38 T20I matches.

Top Bowler pick

Bjorn Fortuin (13 matches, 40 runs and 14 wickets, Strike Rate: 125.00 and Economy Rate: 7.04)

Fortuin is a lethal bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for the Lions. He has struck 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.58 in 13 T20Is.

LIO vs RE match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Delport

Delport should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Thursday's match as he can contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 5979 runs and picked up 69 wickets in 258 T20 games.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Loftie-Eaton has scored 239 runs in addition to taking three wickets in 23 T20I matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs RE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Reeza Hendricks 1372 runs in 48 matches Temba Bavuma 562 runs in 25 matches Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 239 runs and 3 wickets in 23 matches Jan Frylinck 172 runs and 57 wickets in 38 matches Bjorn Fortuin 40 runs and 14 wickets in 13 matches

LIO vs RE match expert tips

Cameron Delport could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the LIO vs RE contest.

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Cameron Delport (c), JJ Smit, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (vc)

Bowlers: Bjorn Fortuin, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dominic Hendricks

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (vc), Temba Bavuma, Cameron Delport, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin, Ruben Trumpelmann

