LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Global T20 Namibia, Match 6

Lions (LIO) will take on Richelieu Eagles (RE) in the sixth game of the Global T20 Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Sunday (September 4). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the LIO vs RE Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Lions are comfortably perched atop the points table, having won both their games. The Eagles, meanwhile, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the standings, losing three games.

LIO vs RE Match Details

The sixth match of the Global T20 Namibia will be played on September 4 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 6:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

LIO vs RE, Global T20 Namibia, Match 6

Date and Time: September 4, 2022; 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

LIO vs RE Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground has favoured batters in the last few games. However, pacers have also procure some movement with the new ball. Three of the last five games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 162

Average second innings score: 150

LIO vs RE Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Lions: W-W

Richelieu Eagles: L-L-L

LIO vs RE probable playing XIs for today’s match

LIO injury/team news

No major injury update

LIO Probable Playing XI

Cameron Delport, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell van Buuren, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Levert Manje, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto (C), Glen Adams, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli

RE injury/team news

No major injury update

RE Probable Playing XI

Divan la Cock, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo

LIO vs RE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Zane Green (3 matches, 68 runs)

Green has scored 68 runs in three games. He could be a brilliant economical pick in your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Reeza Hendricks (2 matches, 108 runs)

Hendricks has been in brilliant touch with the bat in the last few games and will look to score some crucial runs on Sunday. He has scored 108 runs at an average of 54.00 in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Nicol Loftie-Eaton (3 matches, 98 runs and 2 wickets)

Loftie-Eaton is a quality all-rounder who could play a key role on Sunday. He has scalped two wickets and scored 98 runs in three games.

Top Bowler pick

Bernard Scholtz (3 matches, 2 wickets)

Scholtz is a lethal bowler who could provide regular breakthroughs for the Eagles. He has struck two wickets at an economy of 6.00 in three games.

LIO vs RE match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Delport

Delport should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team on Sunday, as he can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 127.50 in two games.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Loftie-Eaton has scored 98 runs and taken two wickets in three games. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players stats for LIO vs RE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Evan Jones 27 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches Nicol Loftie-Eaton 98 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches Reeza Hendricks 108 runs in 2 matches Temba Bavuma 79 runs in 2 matches Zane Green 68 runs in 2 matches

LIO vs RE match expert tips

Cameron Delport could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction - Global T20 Namibia

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Cameron Delport (c), Divan la Cock, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (vc)

Bowlers: Malusi Siboto, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction - Global T20 Namibia

LIO vs RE Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (vc), Cameron Delport, Divan la Cock, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (c)

Bowlers: Ayavuya Myoli, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

