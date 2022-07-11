LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 1

Lions XI (LIO) will take on Sharks XI (SHA) in the first match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Monday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Both teams will be playing their first games of the T20 tournament after a successful domestic career. Lions XI are a strong team with experienced and in-form players, while Sharks XI are a young team that would love to start their season on a positive note.

Sharks XI will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Lions XI looks like a strong opponent. The encounter is expected to be amazing and likely to be won by Lions XI.

LIO vs SHA Probable Playing XI

Lions XI

Naveen Kaarthikeyan-D (wk), V Shashank, S Parmeeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Nitin Pranav-V, R Pravin, P Akash (c), Kashyap Prudvi, Avinash Badrinath, Vaibhav Singh, LV-Arjun

Sharks XI

Aravind Raj-R (wk), AS Govindaraajan, Premraj, Mohit Mittan, Jai Dagar, G Chiranjeevi (c), Sagar Trivedi, Akshay Jain S, G Thivagar, T A Abeesh, Raghu Sharma

Match Details

LIO vs SHA, Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: July 11, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The Siechem Ground in Pondicherry has produced a well-balanced wicket that enables hitters to maximize their shots. The pacers are anticipated to make some progress with the new ball in the interim.

Chasing should be the favored strategy with the average first innings score being 145.

LIO vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Kaarthikeyan, who has excelled in recent domestic matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

AS Govindaraajan and M Mittan are the two best batsmen pick for the Dream11 team. Premraj is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in the first match.

All-rounders

S Parameswaran and G Chiranjeevi are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of four overs. K Pandey is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Prudvi and TA Abeesh. Both bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Badrinath is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

S Parameswaran (LIO)

M Mittan (SHA)

AS Govindaraajan (SHA)

LIO vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: N Kaarthikeyan, A Raj, AS Govindaraajan, M Mittan, Premraj, V Shashank, S Parameswaran, G Chiranjeevi, K Prudvi, TA Abeesh, A Badrinath

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: M Mittan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: N Kaarthikeyan, AS Govindaraajan, M Mittan, Premraj, V Shashank, S Parameswaran, G Chiranjeevi, K Prudvi, TA Abeesh, A Badrinath, V Singh

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: AS Govindaraajan

