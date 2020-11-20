LIO vs SHA Pondicherry T20 Tournament Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 21st, 2020

In the 19th match of the Pondicherry T20 tournament, Sharks XI take on Lions XI.

Sharks have had a mixed campaign in the Pondicherry T20 tournament so far. They began their campaign with an 8-wicket loss to Panthers XI before winning three games on the trot. However, they failed to maintain their victorious streak and lost to Tuskers by 74 runs in their next match.

Meanwhile, Lions have failed to find their footing in the Pondicherry T20 tournament, failing to win any of their four matches. This will be the Lions’ second match of the day in the Pondicherry T20 tournament; they take on Tuskers in the first. The last time these two sides met each other in the tournament, Sharks recorded a two-run victory over Lions.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S, MalaiRaja M, Vivekanandan R, Thamizhmani G, K Nagur Babu, T Nataraj, Palani R, Pooviarasan M, Radjrathename N, Thennavan N, Sivaraj C.

Sharks XI

Advertisement

M Mathavan (W/K), C Magendiran, K Aravind, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh, Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan, Nitin Gaikwad, Ajay Dhansing Badode, N Janarthanan, R Pravin, K Aravind, P Raguraman, SVH Krishna, C Vadivel, S Suresh Kumar, G Dilip, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, S Rajaram.

Predicted Playing-11

Lions XI

Ayyanar R, Karthik S (wk), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (c), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S.

Sharks XI

M Mathavan (W/K), C Magendiran, K Aravind, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh, Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, M Mathan.

Match Details

Match: Lions XI vs Sharks XI

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Date: 21st November, 2020,

Time: 6:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Puducherry in the Pondicherry T20 tournament can be described as a sporting one, as it has favoured both the batsmen and the bowlers. At times, the pitch tends to get slower, which makes run-scoring difficult. However, at other times, it is a great batting track, where scores upward of 150 are achievable.

LIO vs SHA Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

|LIO vs SHA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Karthik-II, A A Kargave, B Surendar, A A Subikshan, C Magendiran, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, A Ganesh, N Vengadeshwaran, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan.

Advertisement

Captain: A A Kargave. Vice-Captain: S Jasvanth.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar, A A Kargave, B Surendar, C Magendiran, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, A Ganesh, N Vengadeshwaran, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan.

Captain: S Karthik-II. Vice-Captain: Akash Ganesh.