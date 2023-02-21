LIO vs SR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T20, Match 4

The 4th match of the Zimbabwe T20 will see the Lions (LIO) square off against the Southern Rocks (SR) at the Old Hararians in Harare on Tuesday, February 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LIO vs SR Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Lions lost their first match against the Mountaineers by six wickets. The Southern Rocks, on the other hand, lost their last match of the tournament against the Mid West Rhinos by 6 wickets.

The Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Southern Rocks are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LIO vs SR Match Details

The 4th match of the Zimbabwe T20 will be played on February 21 at the Old Hararians in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LIO vs SR, Match 4

Date and Time: 21st February 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Lions and the Mountaineers, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

LIO vs SR Form Guide

LIO - L

SR - L

LIO vs SR Probable Playing XI

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates

T Zaheer (wk), A Naqvi, B Phiri, H Ali, K Macheka, M Takodza, C Masike, Z Mubaiwa, N Nungu, B Chipungu, T Gwandu

SR Playing XI

No injury updates

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Innocent Kaia (c), Sydney Murombo, Ben Curran, Cephas Zhuwawo, William Mashinge, Roy Kaia, Gary Ballance, Dylan Hondo, Keith Jaure, Nick Gubbins

LIO vs SR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mutumbami

R Mutumbami is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Zaheer is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Gubbins

A Naqvi and N Gubbins are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Kaia played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Kaia

B Muzite and R Kaia are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their overs quota. M Takodza is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Macheka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Murombo and K Macheka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Mubaiwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LIO vs SR match captain and vice-captain choices

N Gubbins

N Gubbins will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He scored two runs and took three wickets in the last match.

R Kaia

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Kaia as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 36 runs in the last match.

Five Must-Picks for LIO vs SR, Match 4

K Macheka

R Kaia

I Kaia

G Ballance

N Gubbins

Lions vs Southern Rocks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lions vs Southern Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: A Naqvi, G Ballance, H Ali, I Kaia, N Gubbins

All-rounders: M Takodza, R Kaia

Bowlers: N Nungu, S Murombo, K Macheka

Lions vs Southern Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: A Naqvi, G Ballance, B Curran, I Kaia, N Gubbins

All-rounders: M Takodza, R Kaia

Bowlers: W Mubaiwa , S Murombo, K Macheka

Poll : 0 votes