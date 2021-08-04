LIO vs. TIG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Pondicherry T20 match - August 5th, 2021

The Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 kicks off on August 5 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

In the opening clash of the competition, the Lions XI will lock horns against the Tigers XI. The Tigers XI were the table-toppers last season with four wins in five matches, whereas the Lions XI were reeling at the second-last position with two points to their name.

Ahead of the opening clash, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Vignesh K

Vignesh K plays for Lions XI in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. He was the highest wicket-taker for the Lions XI last season. He picked up nine wickets in five games at an impressive average of 11.55.

Vignesh bowls economical spells. He had an economy rate of 5.47 in the last edition and will be eager to continue his fine run for the Lions.

#2 Ragupathy R

Tigers XI skipper Ragupathy R opens the batting for his club. He had a stellar season with the bat for the Tigers XI last year.

He finished as his team’s highest run-scorer with 187 runs in five matches. The skipper averaged 46.75 with the bat.

Ragupathy will want to lead his side as an example in the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 league.

#1 Karthik S

Karthik will represent the Lions XI in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. Karthik S is a wicketkeeper-batter.

Although his team failed to win matches, Karthik had a very good season with the bat. Opening the batting, he smashed 190 runs in five matches at an average of 38.

Karthik scored a couple of half-centuries last season and will be eager to continue in the same way this year. He is certainly a player to watch out for in Pondicherry T20 2021.

